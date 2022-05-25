SCCT to honor Jimmy Sills at the Stockton Dirt Track this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…This Saturday’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour show honors the legendary Jimmy Sills and marks the sixth edition of the event held at the Stockton Dirt Track.

In his storied career Sills tallied numerous major accomplishments including six wins at the Dirt Cup in Washington, which ranks number one all-time at the prestigious event. One of his more revered triumphs at the race came in 1980 when he ran the alphabet from the D-main to beat out the late great Gary Patterson for the victory.

In addition to that and his three USAC Silver Crown titles, the “Professor” has also scored wins at the Mini Gold Cup, the Oval Nationals, the Grand Annual Sprint Car Classic, the Jayhawk Nationals, Ohio Speedweek, the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial, the Tribute to Gary Patterson and countless other major events. In 1983 he captured a preliminary night at the prestigious Knoxville Nationals and went on to finish fifth in the Saturday finale.

Sills was also the all-time leader in victories at the now defunct Baylands Raceway Park and throughout the years has claimed wins in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Long story short the Elverta, California resident has been one of the most respected short track racers to ever come out of the Golden State and we look forward to recognizing him this Saturday night.

In 2006 Sills was bestowed one of the highest honors a driver can receive when he was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Sills, a multiple-time World of Outlaws winner, was also owner and operator of the Jimmy Sills School of Open Wheel Racing at Marysville Raceway and helped train many of the Sprint Car drivers still competing today.

Showing skills early on in his career, the man also known as “Buckwheat” was the first rookie driver to win a main event at Sacramento’s famed West Capital Raceway in 1973. That triumph came in just his sixth career super modified start.

Adult tickets at the Stockton Dirt Track this Saturday May 28th cost $25 while seniors 65+, kids 5-12 and military cost $20. Children four and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

The pit gate will open at 1pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will take place at 4pm and cars on track around 4:30pm with hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and racing to follow.

The Stockton Dirt Track is a 4/10-mile clay oval located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California. The physical address is 1658 S Airport Way, Stockton, CA 95206. For information on the speedway visit www.stocktondirttrack.com

Former Jimmy Sills Classic winners

2021: Willie Croft

2020: COVID

2019: DJ Netto

2018: Dominic Scelzi

2017: Mitchell Faccinto

2016: Bud Kaeding