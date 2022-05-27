Rain Cancels All Stars Wolfe Tribute Race At Williams Grove, Honors To Be Made Up July 15

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – With imminent rain due to hit the speedway and a resulting flood watch for the area, Williams Grove Speedway has been forced to cancel tonight’s All Star Circuit of Champions Randy Wolfe Tribute Race at Williams Grove Speedway.

Early showers giving way to persistent rains for the afternoon and evening made the decision the only choice for both the speedway and the All Stars.

The Randy Wolfe Tribute Race and honors will now be held on Friday night, July 15 as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series.

More details regarding the honors and special attendees will be released later in June.

The oval returns to action with the Bill Gallagher 5G to win for USAC East 360 sprints and the 410 sprints on Friday, June 3.

It will be School’s Out Night featuring special games and activities for all the kids in the infield to help celebrate the start of Summer.

