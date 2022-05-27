USCS Sprint and Mini Sprint Speedweeks kick off Saturday 5/28 at Riverside

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – May 26, 2022 – After a weekend off the United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour and the K&N Filters USCS Mini Sprints resume their 2022 and 26th Anniversary season schedules with the 17th Annual USCS Sprint Car Speedweek Round #1 opener at historic at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Arkansas on this coming Saturday, May 28th at 7:30 pm. The USCS double-header event also features Round #1 of the inaugural USCS Mini Sprint Speedweek on Saturday night.

Sprint car drivers and teams from at least 8 states are already entered with additional entries coming in every day ready to compete for the parking spot in the USCS Victory Lane at the end of each of the main events.

The Riverside Late Model and Riverside Stock Car divisions are also on the action-packed racing program that promises to see plenty of wheel-to-wheel and fender-to-fender racing action at one of the Nation’s oldest and most legendary clay ovals.

Riverside International Speedway is located at 151 Legion Rd., West Memphis, AR 72301. The track’s website is www.riversideinternationalraceway.com Their Facebook page is found at Riverside International Speedway and the track phone number is (870)735-8071 For USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com USCS also has a Facebook and Twitter page at USCS Racing. The series phone number is 770-865-6097.