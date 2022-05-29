Ryan Timms Wins POWRi National Midget League Feature at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRI

Belleville, IL. (5/28/22) Ryan Timms would rip the lip at Lake Ozark Speedway’s Spring Sprint and Midget Nationals to earn his second career Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League feature victory in an action-packed twenty-five-lap thriller.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competition with a stout field of entries would find Cannon McIntosh clock a 14.032-second lap to earn the quickest hot-lap time with Ryan Timms and Cannon McIntosh each notching heat racing victories as Ryan Timms would grab the high-point qualifier award to earn the feature’s pole starting spot.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find Timms and McIntosh battling feverishly into the first pair of corners with Ryan Timms riding the low line momentum to the front of the field to lead the initial lap with Cannon following closely behind.

Swapping the lead nearly every corner on every lap, Timms and McIntosh would put on a dazzling display of driving at the front of the field with Joe B Miller, Bryant Weideman, and Taylor Reimer all racing inside the top-five.

Restarting after a caution on lap five would bunch the field back together as Cannon McIntosh maintained the front of the pack and was able to spread the distance using an outstanding high-side maneuver with Timms and Reimer trying to run down the leader.

Lap traffic would plague the leading McIntosh as contact with Emilio Hoover entering the first corners on lap fifteen would bring the caution back out on the track with McIntosh involved and giving the lead to Ryan Timms with ten laps remaining.

Going back green would witness Timms run the point as Taylor Reimer and Joe B Miller attempted to cut into the lead as Jacob Denney and Bryant Weideman battled behind the leading pack.

Stretching to a commanding lead, Ryan Timms would set sail with outstanding side-by-side action for second through fifth positions as late-race dramatics entered the picture with a green-white-checkered flag restart.

“This feels great to get back into victory lane, anytime you can get a hard-fought win is fun and I just want to thank everyone involved,” said a victorious Ryan Timms in the Lake Ozark Speedway winner’s circle.

Fending off the late challenges, Ryan Timms would edge Jacob Denney at the line for the feature win as Taylor Reimer placed third with Bryant Weideman racing his way into the fourth finishing position as Chase McDermand rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers in the intense feature finale.

POWRi National Midget League | Lake Ozark Speedway | 5/27/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 08 – Cannon McIntosh (14.032)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 71K – Ryan Timms

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 08 – Cannon McIntosh

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 71K – Ryan Timms

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 67 – Jacob Denney

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 71K – Ryan Timms

Lucas Oil A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71K-Ryan Timms[1]; 2. 61-Jacob Denney[11]; 3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]; 4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[8]; 6. 97-Brenham Crouch[9]; 7. #1-Justin Zimmerman[12]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[14]; 9. 84-Jade Avedisian[7]; 10. 87-Jace Park[3]; 11. 21-Emilio Hoover[10]; 12. 60E-Mark Billings[16]; 13. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 14. 17-Kyle Jones[13]; 15. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 16. 15-Gavin Stout[15]; 17. 89-Todd McVay[17].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[2]; 3. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[5]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 5. 97-Brenham Crouch[6]; 6. 61-Jacob Denney[8]; 7. 17-Kyle Jones[9]; 8. 15-Gavin Stout[4]; 9. (DNS) 89-Todd McVay.

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 87-Jace Park[3]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[4]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[7]; 5. 21-Emilio Hoover[6]; 6. #1-Justin Zimmerman[8]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark[5]; 8. 60E-Mark Billings[2].

