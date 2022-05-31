Travis Arenz Wins at Plymouth Dirt Track

In the 25-lap Kristine Hartmann Pleasant View Realty A main, defending PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Travis Arenz of Sheboygan Falls cruised to his third Plymouth Dirt Track Racing main event triumph of the 2022 campaign.

The initial start of the 360 Sprint Car A main was negated when Nick Daywalt of Slinger and 2018 PDTR champion Justin Miller of Plymouth made hard contact along the front stretch to bring out the first of the event’s two caution flags.

Polesitter Blake Wondra of Fond du Lac grabbed the lead on the opening lap and passed the first three laps before outside front row starter Tony Wondra of Campbellsport road the high groove to sweep into the lead in turn two on lap four.

On lap 12, 2008 PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Lance Fassbender of Burnett worked the high line to pressure Blake Wondra for the runner-up spot the two drivers continued to duel for the position as the leaders began to weave their way through slower traffic on the fast and challenging third-mile clay oval track surface.

On lap 16, Arenz, who started eighth, surged past Fassbender and Blake Wondra along the outside line and quickly closed the gap on the leader. Two laps later, Arenz secured the lead from Tony Wondra and began to open up a solid cushion before the second and final caution flag appeared on lap 22 when Alex Pokorski of West Bend spun in turn three and was collected by Fassbender, who was forced to retire from the race, while Pokorski restarted at the rear of the field.

Following a single-file restart with less than five laps remaining, Arenz bolted out to a commanding lead over Tony Wondra en route to his 13th career PDTR 360 Sprint Car A-main win, 25th career Midwest Sprint Car Association main event triumph and third A-main victory in four outings at The Plymouth Dirt Track this year.

Two-time PDTR 360 Sprint Car champion Brandon McMullen of Oshkosh, charged from his 18th starting spot to finish a strong second, Tony Wondra finished third, Blake Wondra placed fourth and sixth starter Brandon Berth of Cascade rounded out the top five.

KRISTINE HARTMANN PLEASANT VIEW REALTY 360 SPRINT CARS

QUALIFYING

1, Ben Schmidt 12.283 2, Lance Fassbender 12.327 3, Anthony Knierim 12.464 4, Justin Miller 12.500 5, Nick Daywalt 12.573 6, Tim Haddy 12.581 7, Brandon McMullen 12.595 8, Will Gerrits 12.597 9, Tony Wondra 12.603 10, Brandon Berth 12.614 11, Chris Clayton 12.615 12, Mike Yurmanovich 13, Doug Wondra 12.690 14, Chris Larson 12.692 15, Dylan Winkel 12.733 16, Paul Pokorski 12.791 17, Blake Wondra 12.813 18, Bill Taylor 12.848 19, Justin Erickson 12.887 20, Alex Pokorski 12.896 21, Katelyn Krebsbach 12.899 22, Preston Ruh 12.958 23, Andy Rein 12.974 24, J.J. Pagel 13.845 25, Randy Post 14.610 26, Kevin Seidler no time 27, Travis Arenz no time.

HEAT 1

1, Nick Daywalt 2, Doug Wondra 3, Ben Schmidt 4, Anthony Knierim 5, Bill Taylor 6, Paul Pokorski 7, Justin Erickson.

HEAT 2

1, Lance Fassbender 2, Tony Wondra 3, Justin Miller 4, Chris Clayton 5, Chris Larson 6, Mike Yurmanovich 7, Randy Post.

HEAT 3

1, Travis Arenz 2, Dylan Winkel 3, Tim Haddy 4, Alex Pokorski 5, Will Gerrits 6, J.J. Pagel 7, Kevin Seidler.

HEAT 4

1, Brandon Berth 2, Blake Wondra 3, Andy Rein 4, Katelyn Krebsbach 5, Preston Ruh 6, Brandon McMullen.

B MAIN

1, Alex Pokorski 2, Brandon McMullen 3, Paul Pokorski 4, Will Gerrits 5, Justin Erickson 6, Katleyn Krebsbach 7, Mike Yurmanovich 8, J.J. Pagel 9, Chris Clayton 10, Randy Post 11, Kevin Seidler.

A MAIN

1, Travis Arenz 2, Brandon McMullen 3, Tony Wondra 4, Blake Wondra 5, Brandon Berth 6, Andy Rein 7, Will Gerrits 8, Dylan Winkel 9, Ben Schmidt 10, Doug Wondra 11, Bill Taylor 12, Paul Pokorski 13, Chris Larson 14, Anthony Knierim 15, Preston Ruh 16, Justin Erickson 17, Alex Pokorski 18, Lance Fassbender 19, Tim Haddy 20, Katelyn Krebsbach 21, Nick Daywalt 22, Justin Miller.