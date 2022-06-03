BROWNELLS BIG GUNS BASH ONE WEEK AWAY!

From Knoxville Raceway

The Brownells Big Guns Bash is only one week away on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. It’s two nights of action at the Sprint Car Capital of the World with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series!

All of the top names in sprint car racing will be here. Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart and Donny Schatz will lead the Outlaws here to take on the Knoxville Regulars of Brian Brown, Austin McCarl, Justin Henderson, Aaron Reutzel, Davey Heskin, Matt Juhl, Kerry Madsen, and Carson McCarl!

The Pro Sprints will be our support class on Friday night and the Knoxville Championship Series 360 sprint cars will hit the track on Saturday.

Last year Carson Macedo swept the weekend at Knoxville. His team was here earlier this season and picked up a win. Look for the Jason Johnson Racing #41 to be one of the teams to beat again next weekend.

It’s the only visit from the World of Outlaws at Knoxville prior to the Knoxville Nationals in August so don’t miss it! Reserved tickets are available now by phone at 641-842-5431 or order online at this link: bit.ly/3ho2AhV

Camping will be available for the two-day weekend on a first come, first served basis at the North Campground.