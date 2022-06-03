OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY’S 25TH SEASON SET TO START JUNE 3 WITH “FAN BLAST 500”

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 2, 2022) – The 25th season of racing at Ohsweken Speedway is set to get underway on Friday, June 3 when Friday Night Thunder TV presents the Fan Blast 500!

Ohsweken’s four weekly racing divisions will take to the track on Friday, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Extra cash is on the line for competitors and fans alike, as the Thunder Stock teams will race for $1,000-to-win and fans will have a chance to win $500.

The Ohsweken Speedway management team is also very excited for fans and competitors to see all the improvements that have taken place at the track over the past two years. Pit gates will open at 5:00PM on Friday, June 3, while spectator gates will open at 6:00PM, and racing will commence at 7:30PM. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE.

About Friday Night Thunder TV: APTN’s popular Friday Night Thunder TV series takes you inside the exhilarating and dangerous world of Sprint Car racing as seen through the lives of five Indigenous racing families. Visit www.aptn.ca/fridaynightthunder for more information.

NOTE: NEW ELECTRONIC PIT WAIVER

Please click this link to sign the Annual Pit Waiver if you plan on attending in the Pit Area in 2022: https://ohsspeed.speedwaiver.com/kinxf

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY ON GFORCETV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com to watch.

#OHS2022 SEASON

The 25th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway features four regular racing divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Several special events also highlight the 2022 schedule including the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, and the dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

