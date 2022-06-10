Waynesfield set for All Star return during Ohio Sprint Speedweek for Rick Ferkel Classic

By Brian Liskai

WAYNESFIELD, OHIO – The 40th Annual Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires kicks off Friday, June 10 and for nine straight nights the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions Presented by Mobil 1 traverse the Buckeye State including making a stop at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Thursday, June 16 for the Rick Ferkel Classic.

The event honors one of the first “outlaw” sprint car drivers Rick Ferkel who was known as “The Ohio Traveler.” Ferkel is enshrined in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame. Ferkel, who lived in nearby Findlay and Tiffin, Ohio most of his life, recorded nearly 400 sprint car wins during his driving career. Known for traveling wherever there was a “big” money show across the country, Ferkel was always a fan favorite because of his friendly demeanor.

“Rick Ferkel put Ohio on the map as far as sprint car racing. This is our way to honor him and all he has done for racing,” said Waynesfield Promoter Shane Helms.

The All Stars last visited “The Field” in May with Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck picking up the victory.

Joining the All Stars at Waynesfield will be the 305 winged sprints (Fremont Speedway purse).

Pit gates on June 16 will open at 3 p.m. with the main gates opening at 4:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25, with senior citizens (ages 62 and up) and military personnel (with proper ID) at $22. Teens ages 11-15 are $10 with kids 10 and under admitted free. Pit passes are $35 with k ids 10 and under with a guardian at $25. Racing will get underway at 7 p.m.

Get the latest Waynesfield information online at https://waynesfieldmotorsportspark.com, on Facebook by liking Waynesfield Raceway Park or on Twitter by following @OfficialWRP.