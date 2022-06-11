Jordon Mallett Takes No-Fender Friday Win at Crowleys Ridge with ASCS Mid-South

From Bryan Hulbert

PARAGOULD, Ark. (June 10, 2022) – Taking on Crowleys Ridge Raceway with the ASCS Mid-South Region Friday night, Greenbrier’s Jordan Mallett raced to his second career victory with the Arkansas-based tour.

Taking the green from third, Mallett battled with Cody Gardner from the word go. Side by side with the No. G6 through the opening revolutions, the No. 14 worked the hub of the quarter-mile oval while Gardner railed the cushion. Racing by Mallett as the pair started to work into traffic, Jordon finally worked back around Cody and quickly swapped his line around.

Red on Lap 15, Mallett began varying his line around Crowleys Ridge. Low in one and two, then top in three and four, Jordon was stalked the final ten laps by Gardner and Howard Moore but was able to fend off the pair for his second overall win of the season.

Cody Garner and Howard Moore remained second and third to the finish. Brad Bowden grabbed fourth while Ayden Gatewood completed the top five. Derek Hagar, Landon Crawley, Terry Gray, Marshall Skinner, and Chase Howard made up the top ten.

The ASCS Mid-South Region races again on Saturday, June 25, at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark.

ASCS Mid-South Region

Crowleys Ridge Raceway

Paragould, Arkansas

Friday, June 10, 2022

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 26-Marshall Skinner[1]

2. 4X-Brad Bowden[2]

3. 37-Ayden Gatewood[3]

4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[5]

5. 17-Mike Pack[7]

6. 55-Chase Howard[4]

7. 88-Trent Moss[6]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[1]

2. 47-Dale Howard[4]

3. 71-Brayden Baker[2]

4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[3]

5. 69-Jamey Mooney[6]

6. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[5]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. G6-Cody Gardner[2]

2. 14-Jordon Mallett[4]

3. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[1]

4. 3-Howard Moore[6]

5. 187-Landon Crawley[3]

6. 1X-Tim Crawley[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 14-Jordon Mallett[3]

2. G6-Cody Gardner[1]

3. 3-Howard Moore[7]

4. 4X-Brad Bowden[6]

5. 37-Ayden Gatewood[8]

6. 9JR-Derek Hagar[10]

7. 187-Landon Crawley[15]

8. 10-Terry Gray[5]

9. 26-Marshall Skinner[4]

10. 55-Chase Howard[18]

11. 69-Jamey Mooney[14]

12. 88-Trent Moss[19]

13. 21B-Brandon Hinkle[11]

14. 71-Brayden Baker[9]

15. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth[13]

16. 47-Dale Howard[2]

17. 1X-Tim Crawley[17]

18. 17-Mike Pack[12]

19. 21K-Kevin Hinkle[16]