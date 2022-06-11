Roahrig Wins 500 Sprint Car Tour Feature at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. (June 11, 2022) — Tyler Roahrig won the 500 sprint car tour feature Saturday night at Berlin Raceway. Roahrig took the lead from Bobby Santos III in lapped traffic with a three wide move into turn one and drove away to the dominating victory. Dakota Armstrong, Kody Swanson, Billy Wease, and Taylor Ferns rounded out the top five.

500 Sprint Car Tour

Berlin Raceway

Marne, Michigan

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Feature:

1. 56-Tyler Roahrig

2. 1-Dakoda Armstrong

3. 44-Kody Swanson

4. 80-Billy Wease

5. 55F-Taylor Ferns

6. 22A-Bobby Santos III

7. 17R-Kyle Robbins

8. 31-Derek Bischak

9. 67-Kyle O’Gara

10. 77-Quintin Saayman

11. 53-Justin Harper

12. 13-Joe Ligouri

13. 44A-Teddy Alberts

14. 18-Travis Welpott

15. 11-Tom Paterson

16. 27-Nick Marcott

17. 4B-Cory Butler