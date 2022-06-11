Roahrig Wins 500 Sprint Car Tour Feature at Berlin

MARNE, Mich. (June 11, 2022) — Tyler Roahrig won the 500 sprint car tour feature Saturday night at Berlin Raceway. Roahrig took the lead from Bobby Santos III in lapped traffic with a three wide move into turn one and drove away to the dominating victory. Dakota Armstrong, Kody Swanson, Billy Wease, and Taylor Ferns rounded out the top five.
500 Sprint Car Tour
Berlin Raceway
Marne, Michigan
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Feature:
1. 56-Tyler Roahrig
2. 1-Dakoda Armstrong
3. 44-Kody Swanson
4. 80-Billy Wease
5. 55F-Taylor Ferns
6. 22A-Bobby Santos III
7. 17R-Kyle Robbins
8. 31-Derek Bischak
9. 67-Kyle O’Gara
10. 77-Quintin Saayman
11. 53-Justin Harper
12. 13-Joe Ligouri
13. 44A-Teddy Alberts
14. 18-Travis Welpott
15. 11-Tom Paterson
16. 27-Nick Marcott
17. 4B-Cory Butler