Day and Sanders Win Features During Bradway Memorial at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (June 11, 2022) — Corey Day and Justin Sanders picked up feature victories during the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Saturday night at Placerville Speedway. Day won the Northern Auto Racing Club main event over Tanner Carrick, Shane Golobic, Willie Croft, and Dominic Scelzi. Sanders won the Sprint Car Challenge Tour main event over Carrick, Joel Myers Jr, Chase Johnson and Shane Hopkins.
Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Northern Auto Racing Club
Feature:
1. 57-Corey Day
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. 29-Willie Croft
5. 41-Dominic Scelzi
6. 21-Mitchell Faccinto
7. 5V-Sean Becker
8. 69-Bud Kaeding
9. 51-Shane Hopkins
10. 17-Kalib Henry
11. 2L-Logan Forler
12. 2XM-Max Mittry
13. 45-Jake Morgan
14. 88-Koen Shaw
15. 8-Colby Wiesz
16. 115-Nick Parker
17. 12J-John Clark
18. 20-Justin Bradway
19. 85-C.J. Humphreys
20. 42X-Kyle Hirst
21. 2X-Justin Sanders
22. 56-Ryan Robinson
23. 21M-Michael Ing
24. 26-Billy Aton
25. 93-Stephen Ingraham
26. 24-Chase Johnson
Sprint Car Challenge TOur
Feature:
1. 4SA-Justin Sanders
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick
3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
4. 28-Chase Johnson
5. 21-Shane Hopkins
6. 7C-Dominic Scelzi
7. 75-Tony Gomes
8. 4-Jodie Robinson
9. X1-Michael Faccinto
10. 92-Andy Forsberg
11. 34-Justin Henry
12. 94-Greg Decaires V
13. 7Z-Zane Blanchard
14. 33-Dylan Bloomfield
15. 61-Travis Labat
16. 21X-Gauge Garcia
17. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
18. 33T-Jimmy Trulli
19. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr
20. 17W-Shane Golobic
21. 14W-Ryan Robinson
22. 7H-Jake Haulot
23. 31C-Justyn Cox
24. 1-Chance Grasty