Day and Sanders Win Features During Bradway Memorial at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (June 11, 2022) — Corey Day and Justin Sanders picked up feature victories during the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial Saturday night at Placerville Speedway. Day won the Northern Auto Racing Club main event over Tanner Carrick, Shane Golobic, Willie Croft, and Dominic Scelzi. Sanders won the Sprint Car Challenge Tour main event over Carrick, Joel Myers Jr, Chase Johnson and Shane Hopkins.

Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Northern Auto Racing Club

Feature:

1. 57-Corey Day

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. 29-Willie Croft

5. 41-Dominic Scelzi

6. 21-Mitchell Faccinto

7. 5V-Sean Becker

8. 69-Bud Kaeding

9. 51-Shane Hopkins

10. 17-Kalib Henry

11. 2L-Logan Forler

12. 2XM-Max Mittry

13. 45-Jake Morgan

14. 88-Koen Shaw

15. 8-Colby Wiesz

16. 115-Nick Parker

17. 12J-John Clark

18. 20-Justin Bradway

19. 85-C.J. Humphreys

20. 42X-Kyle Hirst

21. 2X-Justin Sanders

22. 56-Ryan Robinson

23. 21M-Michael Ing

24. 26-Billy Aton

25. 93-Stephen Ingraham

26. 24-Chase Johnson

Sprint Car Challenge TOur

Feature:

1. 4SA-Justin Sanders

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick

3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

4. 28-Chase Johnson

5. 21-Shane Hopkins

6. 7C-Dominic Scelzi

7. 75-Tony Gomes

8. 4-Jodie Robinson

9. X1-Michael Faccinto

10. 92-Andy Forsberg

11. 34-Justin Henry

12. 94-Greg Decaires V

13. 7Z-Zane Blanchard

14. 33-Dylan Bloomfield

15. 61-Travis Labat

16. 21X-Gauge Garcia

17. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

18. 33T-Jimmy Trulli

19. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr

20. 17W-Shane Golobic

21. 14W-Ryan Robinson

22. 7H-Jake Haulot

23. 31C-Justyn Cox

24. 1-Chance Grasty