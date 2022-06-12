INDANAPOLIS, Ind. (June 11, 2022) — The finale of Indiana Midget Week scheduled for Sunday night at Circle City Raceway was cancelled due to rain. The event will not be rescheduled, making Buddy Kofoid the 2022 Indiana Midget Week point champion.
