Mallett Records ASCS Mid-South Region Triumph at Crowleys Ridge

– PARAGOULD, Ark. (June 13, 2022) – Jordon Mallett earned his second straight feature victory last Friday at Crowleys Ridge Raceway, which hosted an ASCS Mid-South Region event.

“We felt pretty good in hot laps and we decided to let the track come to us a little bit,” he said. “We were good in the heat race and went from fourth to second. We were chasing Cody (Gardner) and felt the car was pretty close.”

Mallett’s run in a heat race from fourth to second place advanced him into the feature redraw and he pulled the No. 3 to start the A Main on the inside of the second row.

“We fine-tuned it a bit for the feature,” he said. “I knew we were in good shape coming off the exit of turn two on the first lap. We were three wide for the lead. I expected to be a little snug early on and let the track come to us, but right off the bat the car was doing what I wanted it to do.

“Cody and I had a good race for about the first 10 laps. He was ripping the top and I was forced to run the bottom. They gave us such a good track to do that with. I led several of those 10 laps and he led a few of them, but I didn’t seal the deal around Lap 10. Once I cleared him I swapped lanes and went to the top on one end and stayed on the hub on the other. I kept my momentum up to where they’d have to slide me to pass me and if they did I could turn and go back under them.

“I got slid once. I got crossed up trying to change my line and got slid going into turn three. I crossed him back up and was still leading by the time we got to the flagstand. We were really good and didn’t have to show all of our cards. It’s always good, clean racing with Cody. We can go at it hard and put on a really good show for the fans.”

The victory was his second career with the ASCS Mid-South Region.

Mallett plans on racing with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour this Friday at Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, Ark., and Saturday at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La.

June 10 – Crowleys Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark. – Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

10 races, 2 wins, 5 top fives, 8 top 10s, 9 top 15s, 10 top 20s

Friday at Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, Ark., and Saturday at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La., with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Porter Commercial Refrigeration, which was created in 1992 and is based in Greenbrier, Ark., provides the finest refrigeration equipment sales, quality service and installation for supermarkets, c-stores, restaurants, warehouses, processing plants and ice machines. For more information, visit http://www.PorterRefrigeration.com .

“Porter Commercial Refrigeration is a huge supporter of our team,” Mallett said. “They are always stepping up to help us however they can and we really appreciate the partnership.”

