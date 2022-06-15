Sprint Car Challenge Tour heads for the cool confines of Petaluma Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will finish off a busy four week run with a trip to the always action-packed Petaluma Speedway this Saturday June 18th.

The evening of family fun on Father’s Day weekend marks the first of three season appearances at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. Following this Saturday’s outing the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will return on July 30th and then September 24th for the annual “Adobe Cup.”

The tacky and hooked-up 3/8 mile clay oval is always a welcomed stop for race fans around Northern California. Petaluma Speedway routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most hectic competition of any venue on tour. Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with the Pit Meeting at 4pm and cars on track directly after.

“Petaluma Speedway is always a good time and we look forward to competing there on Saturday with SCCT,” commented Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, who has picked up numerous wins in his career at the track. “You are always guaranteed a couple of things in Petaluma. An entertaining main event and an efficient program that gets you on the road at a decent hour. It should be a solid field of cars this weekend so hopefully everyone comes out to support the show.”

Fremont’s Shane Golobic continues to sit atop the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards standings with eight rounds down. Th 30-year-old has earned a pair of wins and five top-five efforts in the seven feature events contested thus far.

Forsberg, however, looks to make his move for the top-spot on Saturday at Petaluma Speedway. The 45-year-old veteran has scooped up a pair of second place finishes in SCCT action so far aboard the Pacific Highway Rentals No. 92 machine. Last season saw Mr. Excitement snag the track title on the famed gumbo.

Defending Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion Ryan Robinson returns to the site of his first series win and hopes to make up some ground on Forsberg in the standings. The Foresthill driver piloted the Weiher Racing No. 14w to a big win at Petaluma last October.

Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez and Placerville’s Shane Hopkins round out the top-five in points and both will look for strong runs on Saturday. Hopkins in fact, is fresh off his first top-five of the season with SCCT. Completing the top-10 heading into Petaluma Saturday are Modesto’s Tony Gomes, Lemoore’s Gauge Garcia, Roseville’s Jodie Robinson, Aromas’ Justin Sanders and Roseville’s Sean Becker.

All cars that have competed at each SCCT event are eligible for the $500 Shop Kyle Larson Bonus if they win at Petaluma on Saturday. If they can do so, it will make for a $3,000 total payday. Standard nightly payouts with the tour continue to be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the 24-car main event.

This Saturday is another prime opportunity for drivers and teams to solidify a spot among the top-32 of points, to be eligible for the Wednesday September 7th Pacific Sprint Cup Invitational. Including this weekend there are four events remaining until the Sprint Car Challenge Tour launches the Gold Cup Race of Champions at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico.

Adult tickets this Saturday June 18th at Petaluma Speedway cost $25, with seniors 65 + being $20, juniors age 6-11 are $10, while kids five and under are free. Tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 4pm with cars on track shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and racing will follow.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

