SPRINT CAR DOUBLEHEADER SATURDAY AT SHARON WITH WINGED “410S” & NON-WING RUSH

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…With sunshine and warm temperatures expected, Sharon Speedway will return to action this Saturday night (June 25) with a “Super Series” program featuring a doubleheader of Sprint Car action with the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply winged “410” Sprints along with the Terry Bowser Excavating non-wing RUSH Sprints. Also on the card will be the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks and the Whelen Econo Mods. It’s Mark Thomas Ford Night. Mark Thomas Ford has added $1,000 into the feature purses with each division seeing $250 added to the top four positions ($100, $75, $50, $25). Race time is 7 p.m.

The “410” Sprint Cars will highlight Saturday’s program in a $3,100 to-win “Super Series” non-sanctioned show. Sharon has only been able to complete three “410” events in 2022 due to Mother Nature. Cap Henry won the opener over the 41-car field of All Star Sprints on April 30. A.J. Flick ended more than a three-year dry-spell by capturing the June 4 Western PA Speedweek event over the 33-car field. And most recently, Christopher Bell won for the third time in All Star competition at Sharon bagging the Ohio Speedweek show on June 14 over a strong 42-car field.

In the Ohio Speedweek show, Sye Lynch led the way for the locals with an impressive third place finish and picked up the $150 bonus from Mobile Bail Bonds. The third generation racer has three career Sharon wins, while his father Ed, Jr. still is the all-time winningest “410” driver in the history of Sharon with 50 triumphs.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the “410” Sprint Car division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff (including Mark Thomas Ford bonuses): 1. $3,100 2. $1,375 3. $1,050 4. $775 5. $650 6. $550 7. $500 8. $450 9. $425 10. $400 11-13. $375 14-16. $350 17-20. $300 21-24. $250. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

The Terry Bowser Excavating RUSH Sprint Cars return for their fourth race of the month battling for the $700 top prize. The non-winged racers were finally able to hit the Hartford, Ohio on June 4 as Ryan Fraley of nearby Brookfield won his first career Sprint Car race over an all-time division record 24 cars. Three-time and defending Equipment Rentals Options Weekly Series Champion, Chad Ruhlman, picked up the $700 victory during Ohio Speedweek over a career best finish by Brian Hartzell. And last Saturday night saw Gale Ruth, Jr. finally win his first ever Sharon RUSH Sprint feature to become the third different winner in as many races.

The RUSH Sprints have competed eight times this year around the circuit heading into this weekend. Ruhlman and Ruth. each have a trio of victories, while teenager Blaze Myers has also been victorious in addition to Fraley. There have been 20 RUSH Sprint Car events completed all-time at Sharon with 11 different winners. Ruhlman, leads the way with eight victories. Ruhlman is in search of his fourth $5,000 Equipment Rental Options Weekly Series Championship in five years as he currently leads the points.

The Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks were finally able to complete their first show of the year last Saturday night after several rain outs. Chris McGuire returned to prominence as he ran his famed high line around the fence to pass 32-time Sharon winner Steve D’Apolito for the victory. It was the seventh career win for the 2018 champion, who loves to make the trip down from Erie, Pa. to race. If 24 or more cars are present on Saturday, the Stocks will compete for $850 to-win thanks to the $100 winner bonus from Mark Thomas Ford.

The Whelen Econo Mods round out the four-division show on Saturday night for just their third race of the year. The Econo Mods joined the All Star Sprints at the April 30 opener, and it was Jeremy Double earning his 17th career win. Five weeks later, Will Thomas III won for the sixth time in eight starts over the past two years in the division. And while the Econo Mods haven’t raced since, many of the drivers in the division competed in the Renegades of Dirt UMP Modified special last Saturday as Double was the highest Econo Mod finisher in third. If there are 24 or more cars, the Econo Mods will compete for $550 to-win on Saturday night thanks to the Mark Thomas Ford bonus.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2022 season, please bring the registration form with you completed http://sharonspeedway.myracepass.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=713060

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone. The fan zone, which includes a concessions and restrooms, debuted in 2020 during the COVID-19 shortened season. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. “410” Sprint group qualifying will be at 6:30 p.m. Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $10. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $30. Rain checks from May 14 can be utilized on Saturday night. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

There will no racing over the Independence Day holiday. The next event will be Saturday, July 9 for the second annual “Bill Forney Memorial” featuring the RUSH Late Model Flynn’s Tire Touring Series for $3,199 to-win plus UMP Mods, RUSH Sprints, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and Pro Stocks.

Sharon Speedway is owned by the Blaney, Weller, and Kirila Families and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on Twitter @sharonspdwy.