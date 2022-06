Allstar Performance Event List: June 24-26, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place June 24-25, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, June 24, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA United Racing Club Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Davenport Speedway Davenport, IA Sprint Invaders Association Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC Virginia Sprint Series Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Tom Bigelow Classic Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Tom Bigelow Classic Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Gondick Law Speedway Superior, WI Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Hartford Motor Speedway Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD World of Outlaws Huset’s High Bank Nationals I-70 Speedway Odessa, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Sprint Cars of New England Thunderhill Raceway Summertown, TN United Sprint Car Series Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Tribute to Tim Allison Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL POWRi National Midget League Illinois SPEED Week M40 Speedway Jones, MI Must See Racing Madison International Speedway Oregon, WI USAC Silver Crown Series McClean County Speedway Underwood, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Mission Valley Super Speedway Polson, MT Inland Winged Sprints Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Raceway 7 Conneaut, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Mike Peters Freedom 40 Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northern Auto Racing Club Dirt Cup Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Dirt Cup Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Summer Shootout the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars PA Speedwweek

Saturday, June 25, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Sprint Invaders Association 81 Speedway Park City, KS USAC Midwest Racing Association ABC Raceway Ashland, WI Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Coos Bay Speedway Coos Bay, OR Winged Limited Sprints Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Wallbanger Cup Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged Limited Sprints El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League / Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY Patriot Sprint Tour Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Great Lakes Super Sprints Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH National Racing Alliance Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD World of Outlaws Huset’s High Bank Nationals Gillette Thunder Speedway Gillette, WY ASCS Northern Plains Region I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Mid-South Region I-70 Speedway Odessa, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars PA Speedweek / Gobrecht Memorial Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Outlaw Super Sprints Macon Speedway Macon, IL POWRi National Midget League Illinois SPEED Week Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints Mission Valley Super Speedway Polson, MT Inland Winged Sprints Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Monadnock Speedway Winchester, NH International Supermodified Association Monadnock Speedway Winchester, NH NE Big Block Super Modified Series Montpelier Motor Speedway Montpelier, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Young Guns Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Senior Sprints Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Carnett Clash Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Shenandoah Speedway Shenandoah, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northern Auto Racing Club Dirt Cup Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Dirt Cup South Bend Motor Speedway South Bend, IN Illini Midgets Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Superbowl Speedway Greenville, TX Texas Sprint Series Thunderhill Raceway Summertown, TN United Sprint Car Series Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Tri-State Speedway Pocola, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI USAC National Sprint Car Series Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, June 26, 2022