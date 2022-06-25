Macri Two-for-Two During PA Speedweek

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 25, 2022) — Anthony Macri picked up his second consecutive feature victory during the first two rounds of PA Speedweek Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Justin Peck, Brent Marks, Freddie Rahmer, and Chase Dietz rounded out the top five.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Feature:

1. 39m-Anthony Macri

2. 13-Justin Peck

3. 19m-Brent Marks

4. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

5. 39-Chase Dietz

6. 19-Troy Wagaman

7. 69k-Lance Dewease

8. 11t-Tj Stutts

9. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

10. 27-Devon Borden

11. 59-Jimmy Siegel

12. 45-Jeff Halligan

13. 44-Dylan Norris

14. 48-Danny Dietrich

15. 75-Tyler Ross

16. 1x-Chad Trout

17. 87-Alan Krimes

18. 21-Paul Mcmahan

19. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

20. 35h-Zach Hampton

21. 99m-Kyle Moody

22. 19l-Landon Myers

23. 67-Justin Whittall

24. 8-Billy Dietrich