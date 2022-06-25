Macri Two-for-Two During PA Speedweek

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 25, 2022) — Anthony Macri picked up his second consecutive feature victory during the first two rounds of PA Speedweek Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Justin Peck, Brent Marks, Freddie Rahmer, and Chase Dietz rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Feature:
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 13-Justin Peck
3. 19m-Brent Marks
4. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
5. 39-Chase Dietz
6. 19-Troy Wagaman
7. 69k-Lance Dewease
8. 11t-Tj Stutts
9. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
10. 27-Devon Borden
11. 59-Jimmy Siegel
12. 45-Jeff Halligan
13. 44-Dylan Norris
14. 48-Danny Dietrich
15. 75-Tyler Ross
16. 1x-Chad Trout
17. 87-Alan Krimes
18. 21-Paul Mcmahan
19. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
20. 35h-Zach Hampton
21. 99m-Kyle Moody
22. 19l-Landon Myers
23. 67-Justin Whittall
24. 8-Billy Dietrich