Swanson Wins Xtreme Sprint Car Series Feature at Pevely

PEVELY, Mo. (June 25, 2022) — Jake Swanson won the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. Swanson took the lead from Mario Clouser and drove away for the victory. Clsouser, Wesley Smith, Matt Westfall, and Shane Cockrum rounded out the top five.

Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps)

1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 12.414[7]

2. 17-Nick Bilbee, 12.725[4]

3. 29-Mitch Wissmiller, 12.765[8]

4. 17GP-Kyle Shipley, 12.772[6]

5. 66-Shane Cockrum, 12.837[1]

6. 5D-Zach Daum, 13.039[5]

7. 73-Samuel Wagner, 13.203[9]

8. 99-Korey Weyant, 13.467[2]

9. 33-Rece Wommack, 13.476[10]

10. 1JR-Steven Russell, 13.593[3]

Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps)

1. 33M-Matt Westfall, 12.508[2]

2. 52-Isaac Chapple, 12.688[8]

3. 20-Alex Bright, 12.695[7]

4. 77-Jack Wagner, 12.785[1]

5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 13.078[3]

6. 0-Steve Irwin, 13.090[9]

7. 28-Kory Schudy, 13.092[5]

8. 3S-Stephen Smith, 13.295[6]

9. 360-Carl Finder III, 14.106[4]

Qualifying Group 3 (3 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith, 12.322[3]

2. 6-Mario Clouser, 12.471[6]

3. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 12.798[4]

4. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.830[8]

5. 2B-Chad Boespflug, 12.874[7]

6. 28M-Brandon Mattox, 12.884[1]

7. 24-Landon Simon, 13.068[9]

8. 2-Chase Johnson, 13.079[5]

9. 13-Chase Howard, 13.395[2]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[4]

2. 17-Nick Bilbee[3]

3. 66-Shane Cockrum[5]

4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[2]

5. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[1]

6. 1JR-Steven Russell[9]

7. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]

8. 99-Korey Weyant[7]

9. 33-Rece Wommack[8]

DNS: 5D-Zach Daum

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 20-Alex Bright[2]

2. 77-Jack Wagner[1]

3. 33M-Matt Westfall[4]

4. 28-Kory Schudy[7]

5. 52-Isaac Chapple[3]

6. 0-Steve Irwin[6]

7. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]

8. 360-Carl Finder III[9]

9. 3S-Stephen Smith[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Wesley Smith[4]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[3]

3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]

4. 28M-Brandon Mattox[6]

5. 34-Sterling Cling[1]

6. 2B-Chad Boespflug[5]

7. 24-Landon Simon[7]

8. 2-Chase Johnson[8]

9. 13-Chase Howard[9]

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps)

1. 0-Steve Irwin[1]

2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]

3. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]

4. 24-Landon Simon[4]

5. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]

6. 99-Korey Weyant[7]

7. 2-Chase Johnson[6]

8. 13-Chase Howard[11]

9. 360-Carl Finder III[8]

DNS: 5D-Zach Daum

DNS: 3S-Stephen Smith

DNS: 33-Rece Wommack

Feature (35 Laps)

1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[3]

2. 6-Mario Clouser[1]

3. 44-Wesley Smith[4]

4. 33M-Matt Westfall[6]

5. 66-Shane Cockrum[9]

6. 20-Alex Bright[2]

7. 17-Nick Bilbee[5]

8. 52-Isaac Chapple[11]

9. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[10]

10. 99X-Dalton Stevens[8]

11. 1JR-Steven Russell[19]

12. 28-Kory Schudy[13]

13. 99-Korey Weyant[22]

14. 77-Jack Wagner[7]

15. 0-Steve Irwin[17]

16. 34-Sterling Cling[15]

17. 16-Anthony Nicholson[18]

18. 2B-Chad Boespflug[16]

19. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[14]

20. 28M-Brandon Mattox[12]

21. 73-Samuel Wagner[21]

22. 24-Landon Simon[20]