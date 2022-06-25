Swanson Wins Xtreme Sprint Car Series Feature at Pevely

PEVELY, Mo. (June 25, 2022) — Jake Swanson won the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. Swanson took the lead from Mario Clouser and drove away for the victory. Clsouser, Wesley Smith, Matt Westfall, and Shane Cockrum rounded out the top five.
Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55
Pevely, Missouri
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps)
1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson, 12.414[7]
2. 17-Nick Bilbee, 12.725[4]
3. 29-Mitch Wissmiller, 12.765[8]
4. 17GP-Kyle Shipley, 12.772[6]
5. 66-Shane Cockrum, 12.837[1]
6. 5D-Zach Daum, 13.039[5]
7. 73-Samuel Wagner, 13.203[9]
8. 99-Korey Weyant, 13.467[2]
9. 33-Rece Wommack, 13.476[10]
10. 1JR-Steven Russell, 13.593[3]
Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps)
1. 33M-Matt Westfall, 12.508[2]
2. 52-Isaac Chapple, 12.688[8]
3. 20-Alex Bright, 12.695[7]
4. 77-Jack Wagner, 12.785[1]
5. 16-Anthony Nicholson, 13.078[3]
6. 0-Steve Irwin, 13.090[9]
7. 28-Kory Schudy, 13.092[5]
8. 3S-Stephen Smith, 13.295[6]
9. 360-Carl Finder III, 14.106[4]
Qualifying Group 3 (3 Laps)
1. 44-Wesley Smith, 12.322[3]
2. 6-Mario Clouser, 12.471[6]
3. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 12.798[4]
4. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.830[8]
5. 2B-Chad Boespflug, 12.874[7]
6. 28M-Brandon Mattox, 12.884[1]
7. 24-Landon Simon, 13.068[9]
8. 2-Chase Johnson, 13.079[5]
9. 13-Chase Howard, 13.395[2]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[4]
2. 17-Nick Bilbee[3]
3. 66-Shane Cockrum[5]
4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[2]
5. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[1]
6. 1JR-Steven Russell[9]
7. 73-Samuel Wagner[6]
8. 99-Korey Weyant[7]
9. 33-Rece Wommack[8]
DNS: 5D-Zach Daum
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 20-Alex Bright[2]
2. 77-Jack Wagner[1]
3. 33M-Matt Westfall[4]
4. 28-Kory Schudy[7]
5. 52-Isaac Chapple[3]
6. 0-Steve Irwin[6]
7. 16-Anthony Nicholson[5]
8. 360-Carl Finder III[9]
9. 3S-Stephen Smith[8]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 44-Wesley Smith[4]
2. 6-Mario Clouser[3]
3. 99X-Dalton Stevens[2]
4. 28M-Brandon Mattox[6]
5. 34-Sterling Cling[1]
6. 2B-Chad Boespflug[5]
7. 24-Landon Simon[7]
8. 2-Chase Johnson[8]
9. 13-Chase Howard[9]
Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps)
1. 0-Steve Irwin[1]
2. 16-Anthony Nicholson[2]
3. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]
4. 24-Landon Simon[4]
5. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]
6. 99-Korey Weyant[7]
7. 2-Chase Johnson[6]
8. 13-Chase Howard[11]
9. 360-Carl Finder III[8]
DNS: 5D-Zach Daum
DNS: 3S-Stephen Smith
DNS: 33-Rece Wommack
Feature (35 Laps)
1. 21AZ-Jake Swanson[3]
2. 6-Mario Clouser[1]
3. 44-Wesley Smith[4]
4. 33M-Matt Westfall[6]
5. 66-Shane Cockrum[9]
6. 20-Alex Bright[2]
7. 17-Nick Bilbee[5]
8. 52-Isaac Chapple[11]
9. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[10]
10. 99X-Dalton Stevens[8]
11. 1JR-Steven Russell[19]
12. 28-Kory Schudy[13]
13. 99-Korey Weyant[22]
14. 77-Jack Wagner[7]
15. 0-Steve Irwin[17]
16. 34-Sterling Cling[15]
17. 16-Anthony Nicholson[18]
18. 2B-Chad Boespflug[16]
19. 17GP-Kyle Shipley[14]
20. 28M-Brandon Mattox[12]
21. 73-Samuel Wagner[21]
22. 24-Landon Simon[20]