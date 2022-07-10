Macri Scores Second Feature Victory of the Weekend

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (July 9, 2022) — Anthony Macri picked up his second feature victory of the weekend Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Macri backed up his victory Friday at Williams Grove Speedway by taking the $5,000 top prize Saturday over Aaron Bollinger, Freddie Rahmer, Kyle Moody, and Chase Dietz. Chad Criswell won the winged 358 sprint car feature.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 39m-Anthony Macri

2. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

3. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

4. 99m-Kyle Moody

5. 39-Chase Dietz

6. 55k-Robbie Kendall

7. 1x-Chad Trout

8. 44-Dylan Norris

9. 69-Tim Glatfelter

10. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

11. 7h-Trey Hivner

12. 11p-Niki Young

13. 33-Riley Emig

14. 23-Michael Millard

15. 21t-Scott Fisher

16. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe

17. 8-Billy Dietrich

18. 75-Tyler Ross

19. 87-Alan Krimes

20. 59-Jimmy Siegel

21. 11a-Austin Bishop

22. 48-Danny Dietrich

23. 4z-Zane Rudisill

24. 97-Brie Hershey

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 84m-Chad Criswell

2. 69s-Cameron Smith

3. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh

4. 35-Steve Owings

5. 6-Cody Phillips

6. 66a-Cody Fletcher

7. 11h-Hayden Miller

8. 70d-Frankie Herr

9. 22e-Nash Ely

10. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

11. 22b-Nat Tuckey

12. 2-Kody Hartlaub

13. 7w-Jayden Wolf

14. 28-Matt Findley

15. 38s-Jordan Strickler

16. 3x-Duane Watson

17. 77-David Holbrook

18. 00f-Chris Frank

19. 89-Ashley Cappetta

20. 23f-Justin Foster

21. 5-Travis Scott

22. 0-Kyle Ganoe

23. 99-Zachary Cool

24. 54-Brett Wanner