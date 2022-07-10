Macri Scores Second Feature Victory of the Weekend

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (July 9, 2022) — Anthony Macri picked up his second feature victory of the weekend Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Macri backed up his victory Friday at Williams Grove Speedway by taking the $5,000 top prize Saturday over Aaron Bollinger, Freddie Rahmer, Kyle Moody, and Chase Dietz. Chad Criswell won the winged 358 sprint car feature.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
3. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
4. 99m-Kyle Moody
5. 39-Chase Dietz
6. 55k-Robbie Kendall
7. 1x-Chad Trout
8. 44-Dylan Norris
9. 69-Tim Glatfelter
10. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
11. 7h-Trey Hivner
12. 11p-Niki Young
13. 33-Riley Emig
14. 23-Michael Millard
15. 21t-Scott Fisher
16. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe
17. 8-Billy Dietrich
18. 75-Tyler Ross
19. 87-Alan Krimes
20. 59-Jimmy Siegel
21. 11a-Austin Bishop
22. 48-Danny Dietrich
23. 4z-Zane Rudisill
24. 97-Brie Hershey
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 84m-Chad Criswell
2. 69s-Cameron Smith
3. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh
4. 35-Steve Owings
5. 6-Cody Phillips
6. 66a-Cody Fletcher
7. 11h-Hayden Miller
8. 70d-Frankie Herr
9. 22e-Nash Ely
10. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
11. 22b-Nat Tuckey
12. 2-Kody Hartlaub
13. 7w-Jayden Wolf
14. 28-Matt Findley
15. 38s-Jordan Strickler
16. 3x-Duane Watson
17. 77-David Holbrook
18. 00f-Chris Frank
19. 89-Ashley Cappetta
20. 23f-Justin Foster
21. 5-Travis Scott
22. 0-Kyle Ganoe
23. 99-Zachary Cool
24. 54-Brett Wanner