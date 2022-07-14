SLACK LUMBER PRESENTS HALLOWEEN IN JULY FRIDAY NIGHT AT OHSWEKEN

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 14, 2022) – The 25th season of Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway continues this Friday, July 15 when Slack Lumber presents Halloween in July!

Halloween in July includes trick-or-treating in front of the grandstands at intermission, cash prizes for the best adult and kids costumes, Let’s Make a Deal, and more. The on-track action features the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and $1,000-to-win for the HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

Mikey Kruchka became the fifth different winner in the competitive 360 Sprint Car division last Friday, however Ryan Turner still has the championship points lead over his brother Cory. Lucas Smith took the Crate Sprint Car feature win last week and leads the points standings by eight points over Eric Gledhill. Dave Bailey and Tyler Lafantaisie both extended their points leads with wins last week in the Thunder Stocks and Mini Stocks respectively.

Race time is 7:30PM on Friday, July 15. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

New Electronic Pit Waiver

Please click this link to sign the Annual Pit Waiver if you plan on attending in the Pit Area in 2022: https://ohsspeed.speedwaiver.com/kinxf

Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube or Facebook.

#OHS2022 Season

The 25th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway features four regular racing divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Several special events also highlight the 2022 schedule including the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, and the dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

