Things that Took Place During the Week of the Historical Big One in 2003

(July 14, 2022) — On Saturday, August 9, 2003 Daryn Pittman won the Historical Big One at Eldora Speedway, collecting the $100,000 top prize. Little did we know at the time that would be the last time the Historical Big One would take place, until tonight. Subsequently the Mopar Thunder non-wing sprint car race took it’s place for two seasons before the date remained empty.

Tonight at Eldora Speedway one driver will add their name to the list of winners of the Historical Big One and collect it’s $100,000 top prize for the first time in 19 years . For some perspective, here are some of the things that happened the in the world the week of the Historical Big One in 2003: