Things that Took Place During the Week of the Historical Big One in 2003

(July 14, 2022) — On Saturday, August 9, 2003 Daryn Pittman won the Historical Big One at Eldora Speedway, collecting the $100,000 top prize. Little did we know at the time that would be the last time the Historical Big One would take place, until tonight. Subsequently the Mopar Thunder non-wing sprint car race took it’s place for two seasons before the date remained empty.
Tonight at Eldora Speedway one driver will add their name to the list of winners of the Historical Big One and collect it’s $100,000 top prize for the first time in 19 years . For some perspective, here are some of the things that happened the in the world the week of the Historical Big One in 2003:
- Daryn Pittman won the Historical Big One over Stevie Smith, Steve Kinser, Randy Hannagan, and Jason Meyers. 42 cars checked in for the $100,000 to win event.
- Greg Wilson won the National Racing Alliance main event that night at Eldora. Mike Brecht, Darren Long, J.R. Stewart, and Andy Conley rounded out the top five.
- Jason Meyers won the World of Outlaws feature filling in for the injured Craig Dollansky. The victories was Meyers’ first at Eldora.
- Kasey Kahne won the All Star Circuit of Champions feature on Thursday August 7, 2003 during the week of the Historical Big One. It was his sixth career All Star Circuit of Champions victory. Greg Wilson, Chad Kemenah, Mark Kinser, and Dean Jacobs rounded out the top five.
- Josh Wise won the 2003 Belleville Midget Nationals, which was sanctioned by the USAC.
- Knoxville Raceway held a weekly show leading into the Knoxville Nationals. Shane Stewart won the 410 sprint car feature while Jerrod Hull won the 360 sprint car main event. The victory was the first in both driver’s careers at Knoxville Raceway. One night later the “Tournament of Champions” for the 360 sprint cars took place with Terry McCarl picking up the victory.
- Excitement was building up for the Mopar Million non-wing sprint car race in September at Eldora Speedway.
- “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay Z was the #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.
- Have you forgotten? By Darryl Worley was the #1 Country Music song on the Billboard Charts.
- Top movie at the Box Office was “S.W.A.T.”
- Top selling video game was Madden 2004.
- That average price of gasoline was $1.85.
- The Arizona Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL Pre-Season football game 13-0 as Bill Parcells made his debut as the coach of the Cowboys. It was also Emmett Smith’s first game with the Cardinals after being a member of the Cowboys since 1990.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger announced he would run for Governor of California.
- One week after the Historical Big One, Boundless Motor Sports announced they were purchasing the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series