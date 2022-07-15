Alltstar Performance Event List: July 15-17, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 15-17, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, July 15, 2022
|Accord Speedway
|Accord, NY
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Mid-Summer Shootout
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Boyd’s Speedway
|Ringgold, GA
|United Sprint Car Series
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Chateau Speedway
|Lansing, MN
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / MARS
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Crossroads Classic
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|World of Outlaws
|Knight Before the Kings Royal
|Freedom Motorsports Park
|Delevan, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Double Points
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Humboldt Speedway
|Humboldt, KS
|USAC Midwest Racing Association
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jefferson County Speedway
|Fairbury, NE
|USAC National Midget Car Series / Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|Midwest Midget Championship
|Kansas State Fairgrounds
|Hutchinson, KS
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|National Racing Alliance
|Gene Frankhart Tribute
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Amati Classic – 68 Laps
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Car Series
|the Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Loudon, NH
|Sprint Cars of New England
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region
|Utica-Rome Speedway
|Vernon, NY
|Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Lawson Memorial
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Lawson Memorial
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|White Mountain Motorsports Park
|Woodstock, NH
|NE Big Block Super Modified Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday, July 16, 2022
|105 Motor Speedway
|Cleveland, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Arrowhead Speedway
|Colcord, OK
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Baton Rouge Raceway
|East Baton Rouge, LA
|Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|Berlin Raceway
|Marne, MI
|International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Mid-Summer Shootout
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Mid-Season Championship
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|United Sprint League
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Crossroads Classic
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|East Alabama Motor Speedway
|Phenix City, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Eldora Speedway
|Rossburg, OH
|World of Outlaws
|Kings Royal
|Grandview Speedway
|Bechtelsville, PA
|United Racing Club
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Hibbing Raceway
|Hibbing, MN
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Winged
|Hibbing Raceway
|Hibbing, MN
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Non-Winged
|Horsepower Park
|Morganton, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jefferson County Speedway
|Fairbury, NE
|USAC National Midget Car Series / Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|Midwest Midget Championship
|Kansas State Fairgrounds
|Hutchinson, KS
|Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Midwest Power Series
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Focus Midgets
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Howard Kaeding Classic
|Orland Raceway
|Orland, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Summer Championship
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Summer Championship
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Summer Championship
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Route 66 Motor Speedway
|Amarillo, TX
|POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Car Series
|RPM Speedway
|Hays, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Shenandoah Speedway
|Shenandoah, VA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Southern Oklahoma Speedway
|Ardmore, OK
|Texas Sprint Series
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Super Bee Speedway
|Chatham, LA
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Lawson Memorial
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Lawson Memorial
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatachee, WA
|Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatachee, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Willamette Speedway
|Lebanon, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, July 17, 2022
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Bemidji Speedway
|Bemidji, MN
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|East Moline Speedway
|East Moline, IL
|Sprint Invaders Association
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|RPM Speedway
|Hays, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Stuart Raceway
|Stuart, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
|Sweet Springs, MO
|POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex
|Sweet Springs, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars