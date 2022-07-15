Alltstar Performance Event List: July 15-17, 2022

_Top Features, Event List, Features

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 15-17, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 15, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints
Berlin Raceway Marne, MI International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Mid-Summer Shootout
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA United Sprint Car Series
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Chateau Speedway Lansing, MN UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / MARS
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Crossroads Classic
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH World of Outlaws Knight Before the Kings Royal
Freedom Motorsports Park Delevan, NY Empire Super Sprints
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Double Points
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Humboldt Speedway Humboldt, KS USAC Midwest Racing Association
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury, NE USAC National Midget Car Series / Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Midwest Midget Championship
Kansas State Fairgrounds Hutchinson, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Gene Frankhart Tribute
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Amati Classic – 68 Laps
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Car Series
the Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, NH Sprint Cars of New England
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region
Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Lawson Memorial
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Lawson Memorial
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
White Mountain Motorsports Park Woodstock, NH NE Big Block Super Modified Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, July 16, 2022

105 Motor Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints
34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Arrowhead Speedway Colcord, OK ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Baton Rouge Raceway East Baton Rouge, LA Hurricane Area Super Sprints
Berlin Raceway Marne, MI International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Mid-Summer Shootout
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Mid-Season Championship
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS United Sprint League
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Crossroads Classic
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
East Alabama Motor Speedway Phenix City, AL United Sprint Car Series
Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH World of Outlaws Kings Royal
Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA United Racing Club
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Hibbing Raceway Hibbing, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Winged
Hibbing Raceway Hibbing, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Non-Winged
Horsepower Park Morganton, NC Carolina Sprint Tour
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Midwest Sprint Touring Series
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury, NE USAC National Midget Car Series / Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Midwest Midget Championship
Kansas State Fairgrounds Hutchinson, KS Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Midwest Power Series
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Focus Midgets
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Howard Kaeding Classic
Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Summer Championship
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Summer Championship
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Summer Championship
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Western Midget Racing
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Car Series
RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Shenandoah Speedway Shenandoah, VA Virginia Sprint Series
Southern Oklahoma Speedway Ardmore, OK Texas Sprint Series
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds
Super Bee Speedway Chatham, LA ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Lawson Memorial
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Lawson Memorial
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatachee, WA Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatachee, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Bemidji Speedway Bemidji, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
East Moline Speedway East Moline, IL Sprint Invaders Association
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
Stuart Raceway Stuart, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series
Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex Sweet Springs, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars