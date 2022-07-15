Alltstar Performance Event List: July 15-17, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 15-17, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, July 15, 2022

Accord Speedway Accord, NY Northeast Wingless Sprints Berlin Raceway Marne, MI International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Mid-Summer Shootout Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Boyd’s Speedway Ringgold, GA United Sprint Car Series Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Chateau Speedway Lansing, MN UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / MARS Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Crossroads Classic Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH World of Outlaws Knight Before the Kings Royal Freedom Motorsports Park Delevan, NY Empire Super Sprints Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Double Points Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Humboldt Speedway Humboldt, KS USAC Midwest Racing Association Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury, NE USAC National Midget Car Series / Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Midwest Midget Championship Kansas State Fairgrounds Hutchinson, KS Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH National Racing Alliance Gene Frankhart Tribute Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Amati Classic – 68 Laps Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Car Series the Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, NH Sprint Cars of New England the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO ASCS National Tour / ASCS Warrior Region Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Lawson Memorial Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Lawson Memorial Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars White Mountain Motorsports Park Woodstock, NH NE Big Block Super Modified Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, July 16, 2022

105 Motor Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints 34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Arrowhead Speedway Colcord, OK ASCS National Tour / ASCS Sooner Region Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars Baton Rouge Raceway East Baton Rouge, LA Hurricane Area Super Sprints Berlin Raceway Marne, MI International Supermodified Association / Midwest Supermodified Series Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Mid-Summer Shootout Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Mid-Season Championship Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS United Sprint League Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Allegheny Sprint Tour / Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series / Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Crossroads Classic Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars East Alabama Motor Speedway Phenix City, AL United Sprint Car Series Eldora Speedway Rossburg, OH World of Outlaws Kings Royal Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA United Racing Club Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Hibbing Raceway Hibbing, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Winged Hibbing Raceway Hibbing, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series Non-Winged Horsepower Park Morganton, NC Carolina Sprint Tour I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Midwest Sprint Touring Series I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury, NE USAC National Midget Car Series / Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Midwest Midget Championship Kansas State Fairgrounds Hutchinson, KS Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Midwest Power Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged Super Sportsman Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Focus Midgets Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Howard Kaeding Classic Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Summer Championship Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Summer Championship Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Summer Championship Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Western Midget Racing Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Interstate Racing Association / Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Car Series RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Shenandoah Speedway Shenandoah, VA Virginia Sprint Series Southern Oklahoma Speedway Ardmore, OK Texas Sprint Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Super Bee Speedway Chatham, LA ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Lawson Memorial Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Lawson Memorial Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatachee, WA Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatachee, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Winged Limited Sprints Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, July 17, 2022