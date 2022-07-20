Kyle Larson Enters the 360 Knoxville Nationals

(July 20, 2022) — Kyle Larson will be spending more quality time in Iowa this August. It was revealed on Wednesday that Larson entered the 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at the Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa that takes place the weekend before the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

This will be Larson’s second attempt running the 360 Nationals, the most recent in 2013 when he finished in third place in the finale. Larson will contest the Friday night preliminary program leading into Saturday’s finale.

Larson, from Elk Grove, California, is the defending champion of the Knoxville Nationals, winning the event for the first-time last August over 10 time Nationals champion Donny Schatz.

The 2022 360 Knoxville Nationals will take place August 4-6, 2022, the Capitani Classic takes place on Sunday August 7th, and the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is August 10-13, 2022. Tickets are on sale on the Knoxville Raceway website at https://www.knoxvilleraceway.com or by calling (641) 842-5431.