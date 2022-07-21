Mother Nature Wins ASCS Speedweek Opener at Tulsa Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (July 21, 2022) – The forecast of two percent all day proved more than that Thursday night as Mother Nature moved in as Hot Laps got underway at Tulsa Speedway and put an end to the action with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

All drivers that drew in received 50 show-up points. Save Pit Passes and Tickets as track and series officials are working on a date to reschedule the race. Updates will be posted ASAP.

The ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek continues Friday, July 22, at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark.

The breakdown per night is as follows: Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $800; 5. $700; 6. $600; 7. $500; 8. $480; 9. $460; 10. $440; 11. $420; 12.-22. $400; Non-Transfer: $100

Tentative times, prices, and other information on each event are as follows and are subject to change without notice.