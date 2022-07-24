Macedo solidifies his hold on AFCS standings with Fremont win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Cole Macedo solidified his spot at the top of the Fremont Speedway 410 point standings and the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group Saturday, July 23. The Lemoore, California native got the lead in the feature with just 10 laps to go and stormed to his fourth division win of the year on Madison Motors Night.

Morning rains caused for a very challenging racing surface at Fremont, but Macedo credited his crew chief Steven Linder for making the right calls on the set-up to get him comfortable.

“Steven and the guys gave me a great race car. When we had that red I told my guys we’re going to be okay because I felt like I hadn’t run 100 percent yet. Once I felt like it was time to pull the trigger I kicked it into 100 percent and it worked out,” said Macedo beside his Gill Construction, CK Mechanical, Grant Decker Construction, Fremont Auto Parts, ML Graphics, Durst, Catawba Island Club, Linder’s Speed Equipment backed #18.

Macedo has five total wins at Fremont in 2022 aboard the Ray Brooks Racing team – four in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 sprints and another in 360 sprint competition – to run his career victories at the track to nine. In 2022, Macedo has seven total sprint car victories including wins at Wayne County Speedway and Attica Raceway Park. He is going for the trifecta of championships as he is only a few points out of the lead at Attica while leading the standings in the AFCS and Fremont.

Fostoria, Ohio’s Shawn Valenti had quite the night at “The Track That Action Built.” He led all 15 laps of the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature to score his third win of the year in that division, then turned around and led all 25 laps of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 sprint A-main for his second victory of 2022 in that division. Valenti now has 72 career feature wins at Fremont, just four behind tying Art Ball atop the all-time win list.

“Jeff Babcock and the guys have really worked hard to get back to victory lane with this truck. We knew with the rains it was going to be a challenging track and this thing was up to the challenge. That truck race was good enough…25 laps on this in the sprint…I’m wore out. I have to thank Jeff Riehl on the sprint car. We go through some times of struggles and he sticks by my side. Rick and Noah Eberly for their help,” said Valenti of his A Plus Auto Center, Craig Miller Trucking, Dave Story Equipment, KS Sales & Service, S&S Hauling and Excavation, Concrete Material Supply, Kelly Property Inspections, Shumaker Enterprises backed truck and sprint car.

For the first time in the track’s history the USAC Midwest Thunder Midgets paid a call to Fremont Speedway. When the checkers flew Findlay, Ohio’s Drew Rader stood in victory lane.

“I’ve had relatives race here and I came here a lot as a kid. It made this place a notch on the belt that I really wanted to achieve,” said Rader beside his Heitmeyer Concrete, Ohio Logistics, Hawk Racing backed machine.

Saturday, July 23, 2022

410 Sprints – Fort Ball Pizza Palace

Qualifying

1.68G-Tyler Gunn, 12.726; 2.09+-Brian Smith, 12.839; 3.5T-Travis Philo, 12.924; 4.5-Byron Reed, 12.955; 5.97-Greg Wilson, 12.973; 6.18-Cole Macedo, 12.990; 7.1-Nate Dussel, 12.999; 8.12-Kyle Capodice, 13.012; 9.15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.087; 10.16-DJ Foos, 13.104; 11.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.139; 12.49I-John Ivy, 13.191; 13.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.236; 14.09-Craig Mintz, 13.249; 15.29-Zeth Sabo, 13.299; 16.7N-Darin Naida, 13.314; 17.8M-TJ Michael, 13.447; 18.X-Mike Keegan, 13.473; 19.23-Chris Andrews, 13.585; 20.22M-Dan McCarron, 13.643; 21.7T-Troy Vaccaro, 13.691; 22.21-Larry Kingseed JR, 13.819;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[2] ; 3. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 4. 23-Chris Andrews[8] ; 5. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[3] ; 6. 7N-Darin Naida[5] ; 7. 8M-TJ Michael[6] ; 8. X-Mike Keegan[7]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 3. 09+-Brian Smith[4] ; 4. 5-Byron Reed[3] ; 5. 22M-Dan McCarron[5] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[7] ; 7. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[2] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[1] ; 3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[4] ; 4. 97-Greg Wilson[3] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[6] ; 6. 49I-John Ivy[7] ; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 18-Cole Macedo[5] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6] ; 4. 09+-Brian Smith[2] ; 5. 5-Byron Reed[11] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[13] ; 7. 09-Craig Mintz[4] ; 8. 5T-Travis Philo[9] ; 9. 29-Zeth Sabo[1] ; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7] ; 11. 49I-John Ivy[18] ; 12. 16-DJ Foos[15] ; 13. 22M-Dan McCarron[14] ; 14. X-Mike Keegan[22] ; 15. 7T-Troy Vaccaro[20] ; 16. 15K-Creed Kemenah[21] ; 17. 7N-Darin Naida[16] ; 18. 8M-TJ Michael[19] ; 19. 21-Larry Kingseed JR[17] ; 20. 12-Kyle Capodice[8] ; 21. 23-Chris Andrews[10] ; 22. 97-Greg Wilson[12]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.422; 2.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.437; 3.99-Alvin Roepke, 13.548; 4.X-Mike Keegan, 13.581; 5.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.610; 6.61-Tyler Shullick, 13.643; 7.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.647; 8.21-Larry Kingseed Jr., 13.661; 9.36-Seth Schneider, 13.671; 10.12-Matt Foos, 13.702; 11.19R-Steve Rando, 13.802; 12.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.819; 13.26-Jamie Miller, 13.838; 14.31-Paul Weaver, 13.877; 15.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 13.926; 16.15k-Creed Kemenah, 13.938; 17.20i-Kelsey Ivy, 14.017; 18.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.115; 19.5-Kody Brewer, 14.117; 20.2-Brenden Torok, 14.151; 21.8-Bobby Foster, 14.294; 22.3V-Chris Verda, 14.389; 23.17-Owen Dimm, 14.418; 24.78-Austin Black , 14.489; 25.1M-Mike Moore, 14.499; 26.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.616; 27.27-Calob Crispen, 14.663; 28.5J-Logan Jones, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.[1] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[5] ; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3] ; 5. 15k-Creed Kemenah[6] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[9] ; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 8. 78-Austin Black [8] ; 9. 27-Calob Crispen[10] ; 10. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Matt Foos[1] ; 2. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 3. X-Mike Keegan[3] ; 4. 99-Alvin Roepke[4] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[5] ; 6. 31-Paul Weaver[7] ; 7. 26-Jamie Miller[6] ; 8. 1M-Mike Moore[9] ; 9. 17-Owen Dimm[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[1] ; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[4] ; 3. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[2] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[5] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[8] ; 6. 2-Brenden Torok[6] ; 7. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 8. 8-Bobby Foster[7] ; 9. 5J-Logan Jones[9]

B-Main 1 – (1 Laps)

1. 31-Paul Weaver[2] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[4] ; 3. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[1] ; 5. 8-Bobby Foster[9] ; 6. 17-Owen Dimm[11] ; 7. 27-Calob Crispen[10] ; 8. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 9. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 10. 78-Austin Black [7] ; 11. 1M-Mike Moore[8] ; 12. 5J-Logan Jones[12] ; 13. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[13]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[2] ; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[3] ; 3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[6] ; 4. 10X-Dustin Stroup[9] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[14] ; 6. 12-Matt Foos[8] ; 7. X-Mike Keegan[10] ; 8. 31-Paul Weaver[16] ; 9. 99-Alvin Roepke[1] ; 10. 5-Kody Brewer[17] ; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore[12] ; 12. 20i-Kelsey Ivy[5] ; 13. 15k-Creed Kemenah[13] ; 14. 2-Brenden Torok[18] ; 15. 8-Bobby Foster[20] ; 16. 01-Bryan Sebetto[7] ; 17. 51M-Haldon Miller[19] ; 18. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[11] ; 19. 3V-Chris Verda[15] ; 20. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.[4]

Dirt Trucks – Burmeister Trophy

Qualifying

1.4M-Jamie Miller, 17.864; 2.25-Jeff Babcock, 18.087; 3.36M-Cory McCaughey, 18.153; 4.8-RJ Cornett, 18.200; 5.7b-Shawn Valenti, 18.457; 6.8KB-Kent Brewer, 18.489; 7.P51-Dave Gumby Jr., 18.492; 8.11H-Jim Holcomb, 18.566; 9.26-Kyle Lagrou, 18.985; 10.9-Curt Inks, 19.071; 11.32H-Dan Hennig , 19.154; 12.5s-Bradley Stuckey, 19.162; 13.28-Cody Laird, 19.182; 14.67-Ben Clapp, 19.347; 15.23m-Brad Mitten, 19.423; 16.17X-Dustin Keegan, 19.578; 17.7X-Dana Frey, 19.669; 18.7H-JT Horn, 20.303; 19.83-Butch Latte, 20.487; 20.51-David Bankey, 20.513; 21.18s-Randy Swiecicki, 20.868; 22.57MS-Mason Stull, 21.426; 23.4s-Keith Sorg, 26.701; 24.19-Tony Burns, 99.998; 25.21-Todd Warnick, 99.999; 26.8s-Ken Workman, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 7b-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 2. 32H-Dan Hennig [2] ; 3. 26-Kyle Lagrou[3] ; 4. 67-Ben Clapp[5] ; 5. 28-Cody Laird[1] ; 6. 23m-Brad Mitten[6] ; 7. 7X-Dana Frey[7] ; 8. 8s-Ken Workman[9] ; 9. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 11H-Jim Holcomb[1] ; 2. 36M-Cory McCaughey[2] ; 3. 25-Jeff Babcock[3] ; 4. 4M-Jamie Miller[4] ; 5. 19-Tony Burns[8] ; 6. 17X-Dustin Keegan[6] ; 7. 21-Todd Warnick[9] ; 8. 57MS-Mason Stull[7] ; 9. 5s-Bradley Stuckey[5]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[2] ; 2. 9-Curt Inks[1] ; 3. 4s-Keith Sorg[8] ; 4. 6-Jarel Perry[6] ; 5. 7H-JT Horn[5] ; 6. 51-David Bankey[7] ; 7. 8KB-Kent Brewer[3] ; 8. 8-RJ Cornett[4]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 23m-Brad Mitten[1] ; 2. 8KB-Kent Brewer[6] ; 3. 8-RJ Cornett[8] ; 4. 8s-Brad Stuckey[10] ; 5. 17X-Dustin Keegan[2] ; 6. 7X-Dana Frey[4] ; 7. 51-David Bankey[3] ; 8. 18s-Randy Swiecicki[9] ; 9. 21-Todd Warnick[5]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 7b-Shawn Valenti[1] ; 2. 36M-Cory McCaughey[3] ; 3. P51-Dave Gumby Jr.[6] ; 4. 4M-Jamie Miller[7] ; 5. 32H-Dan Hennig [2] ; 6. 11H-Jim Holcomb[4] ; 7. 67-Ben Clapp[10] ; 8. 4s-Keith Sorg[9] ; 9. 19-Tony Burns[13] ; 10. 7X-Dana Frey[20] ; 11. 28-Cody Laird[12] ; 12. 23m-Brad Mitten[15] ; 13. 6-Jarel Perry[11] ; 14. 7H-JT Horn[14] ; 15. 8-RJ Cornett[17] ; 16. 9-Curt Inks[5] ; 17. 8s-Brad Stuckey[18] ; 18. 17X-Dustin Keegan[19] ; 19. 25-Jeff Babcock[8] ; 20. 8KB-Kent Brewer[16]

USAC Thunder Midgets

Qualifying

1.71-Straton Briggs, 15.686; 2.74-Drew Rader, 15.831; 3.18-Zach Wigal, 15.988; 4.11L-Bryce Lucius, 15.995; 5.11H-Abby Hohlbein, 16.069; 6.36-Ian Creager, 16.156; 7.44jb-Jakeb Boxell, 16.251; 8.11T-Alex Watson, 16.273; 9.5M-Michael Magic, 16.347; 10.6-Austin Nemire, 16.349; 11.5Y-Josh Yenser, 16.627; 12.49P-Carl Peterson, 16.644; 13.6K-Kyle Keaton, 16.754; 14.22-Gunnar Lucius, 16.793; 15.20X-John Watson, 16.815; 16.97-Jim Jones, 18.016; 17.2-Kyle Dagger, 21.486; 18.23D-Bryce Dues, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 5Y-Josh Yenser[1] ; 2. 74-Drew Rader[4] ; 3. 36-Ian Creager[3] ; 4. 2-Kyle Dagger[5] ; 5. 44jb-Jakeb Boxell[2] ; 6. 23D-Bryce Dues[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 6-Austin Nemire[1] ; 2. 6K-Kyle Keaton[5] ; 3. 11L-Bryce Lucius[3] ; 4. 11T-Alex Watson[2] ; 5. 22-Gunnar Lucius[6] ; 6. 18-Zach Wigal[4]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 71-Straton Briggs[4] ; 2. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[3] ; 3. 49P-Carl Peterson[1] ; 4. 5M-Michael Magic[2] ; 5. 20X-John Watson[5] ; 6. 97-Jim Jones[6]

A-Main 1 – (20 Laps)

1. 74-Drew Rader[1] ; 2. 5Y-Josh Yenser[5] ; 3. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[6] ; 4. 44jb-Jakeb Boxell[13] ; 5. 71-Straton Briggs[2] ; 6. 18-Zach Wigal[17] ; 7. 49P-Carl Peterson[9] ; 8. 6K-Kyle Keaton[3] ; 9. 11T-Alex Watson[8] ; 10. 5M-Michael Magic[12] ; 11. 22-Gunnar Lucius[14] ; 12. 20X-John Watson[15] ; 13. 97-Jim Jones[18] ; 14. 6-Austin Nemire[4] ; 15. 2-Kyle Dagger[10] ; 16. 36-Ian Creager[7] ; 17. 23D-Bryce Dues[16] ; 18. 11L-Bryce Lucius[11]