Williams Grove Closes July with Yellow Breeches 500 Event For Sprints Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will present another Yellow Breeches 500 race for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, July 29 at 7:30 pm.

The 410 sprints will race in a 25-lap, $5,000 to win main event paying $500 just to start.

Timed hot laps will be used to set the heat starting grids as has been the case in all previous Yellow Breeches races this season to date.

Also on the racing card will be another MacMor Construction Summer Series race for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The 358 sprint Summer Series race will be 25-laps in distance.

Adult general admission is set at just $15 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The speedway will return to action on Friday, August 5 when it presents the Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprints as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series along with The 358 Sprint Match Race.

The much anticipated Match Race for the 358 sprints will go 25-laps in distance while paying $2,021 to win and $696 just to start.

The Hoosier Diamond Series Billy Kimmel Memorial for 410 sprints will pay $6,000 to the winner.

The oval will not be in action on August 12.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.