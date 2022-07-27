FAST Returns to Wayne County July 30th

By Aaron Fry

The landscape of dirt track racing can change very quickly. This summer has seen more dramatic changes than any prior. When the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt tour lost the upcoming weekend in Michigan, it took little effort to convince Wayne County Speedway promoter Jason Flory to pick up the date. With the success of the recent June 25th event, the close proximity to our full time teams and the reputation of the track and its surface, it was an easy decision for FAST as well.

A month ago, WCS regulars Henry Malcuit and Zach Ames ran 1-2 in a torrid battle, showing the tour regulars the quick way around their home turf. Like any good fighters, a requested rematch has been accepted. Tour point leader, Nate Dussel, and runner-up Lee Jacobs, managed only 6th and 7th place respectively. The duo plans to even the score along with the rest of the current top 11 which includes Ricky Peterson, Zeth Sabo, Sean Rayhall, Mitch Harble, Jason Adams, Nathan Skaggs, Lee Haskins, Jordan Ryan and Trey Jacobs.

Saturday’s gates will open at 3 pm. FAST driver meeting will be at 5:30 pm with hot laps at 6 and racing at 7. Adult general admission is $20 with kids 12 and under free. Pit passes are $30. Joining the FAST 410 sprint cars are the late models, modifieds, super stocks and mini stocks.

For competing teams, both the AMB (red) transponder and the Westhold (yellow) transponders will work. Tires will be available from Twarog Motorsports, which is the track tire dealer. Fuel is also available at the track. The standard FAST payout is in effect and is as follows: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350. Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Brave Breed Rescue Inc, TheCushion.com and Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel. A $50 bonus for the main event “hard charger” is offered by Home Turf Training Center of Ashland, Ohio and another $50 for the hard luck award will be provided by Kear’s Speed Shop of Tiffin.

As always, there are no membership or entry fees with FAST On Dirt. Cars must be on all 4 Hoosier Tires with the right rear a choice of the Medium or H15 compound. The left rear must be the H12. Also, cars must ran flat top wings with a maximum 2″ wicker. Working Raciever radios are mandatory.

The FAST On Dirt series asks teams and fans to join us this Saturday at the always well-prepared Orrville, Ohio dirt oval. We extend a huge thank you to Jason Flory and his entire staff for their support and hope you will help us reward them for their efforts.