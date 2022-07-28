Summer Nationals Set For This Friday at Outlaw Speedway

By Paul Harkenrider

(Dundee, NY) The Patriot Sprint Tour will sanction the Outlaw Summer Nationals in Dundee, NY, for the sixth consecutive season.

The event will pay an impressive $3,565 to win and $300 to start, and it will once again be a full point event going towards the 2022 Patriot Sprint Tour Championship that pays $5,000 to win.

Right now, Davie Franek is the current point leader over rookie contender Dalton Rombough, Jonathan Preston, Jordan Thomas, and Dave Axton.

Fortunately for Franek, this is the one track that the New Jersey driver has his lone win in 2022, where he picked up the opening night win over Paulie Colagiovanni and Dylan Westbrook back in Mid- May.

On the other hand, this is the same track where Dalton Rombough made his PST debut, where he had a strong showing and came home with a season-best fourth-place finish.

One driver trying to get back on track is 2021 series champion Jordan Thomas who has yet to find the podium in 2022 and just returned from a scary incident that occurred back in June at the Fonda Speedway.

The standard PST Format is set for Friday night with an open draw for heats, Bonnell’s Rod Shop Dash for Cash, and a 25-lap A-Main.

Outlaw Summer Nationals Purse Structure: 1) $3,565 2) $1,500 3) $1,000 4) $700 5) $600 6) $500 7) $450 8) $425 9) $410 10) $400 11) $325 12- 24) $300