Thursday’s Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race preliminary event at I-70 canceled

By Tyler Altmeyer

ODESSA, Mo. (July 28, 2022) – Heavy rains throughout the week, as well as additional precipitation received this morning, has left I-70 Motorsports Park and Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials no choice but to cancel the Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race preliminary event scheduled for Thursday, July 28. The $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race finale set for Friday, July 29, will go on as scheduled.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

I-70 Motorsports Park

Odessa, Missouri

Friday, July 29

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:45 p.m.

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, July 30

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 p.m.