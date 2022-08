BROWNSBURG, Ind. (August 2, 2022) – Following the pavement midget car race Saturday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park the car driven by Kyle Larson was found to have a technical infraction. While the event was USAC sanctioned, it was a special event that was officiated by the racetrack and not by series officials. The track determined that Larson keeps his victory while O’Gara was given first place prize money and points for his second-place finish in the event.