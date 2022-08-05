Paul McMahan returns home to cap Sprint Car career at Placerville Speedway August 27th

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…California native and former World of Outlaws regular Paul McMahan will return to Placerville Speedway on August 27th and make his final career Sprint Car start back home where it all started.

It’s only fitting that McMahan makes his last call during “Legends Night” at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds facility. The 51-year-old driver began his Winged 410 Sprint Car career at Placerville Speedway in 1987 and captured his first main event win shortly after in June of that year.

The 1995 NARC Speedweek champion is set to climb back aboard the familiar Tri-C Machine No. 3c for his last start on August 27th. “This is something I’ve been thinking about for a while now,” commented McMahan, who possesses 27 career World of Outlaws victories. “I knew that Placerville Speedway was where I wanted to finish things up at once I was ready. Placerville is where I cut my teeth in a Sprint Car and got my first win at. I look forward to seeing everybody out there. It’s going to be a special night for our family.”

Originally from Elk Grove, California McMahan began his racing career successfully in Quarter Midgets from an early age, before making the jump to Sprint Cars. During his time competing in California, he finished runner up in the Northern Auto Racing Club standings on two occasions, and once piloted Clyde Lamar’s Tri-C Machine to three consecutive wins at Calistoga Speedway, leading 90 straight laps in the process.

Always known as a strong qualifier, he was also voted the 1995 Driver of the Year by the Motorsports Press Association. McMahan tallied a NARC win at Placerville Speedway that same season aboard the Lamar No. 3c Sprint Car.

“We’re excited to have Paul McMahan finish off his racing career at Placerville Speedway during Legends Night,” said Promoter Scott Russell. “What Paul has done in his career from racing out here in California, to his many seasons with the World of Outlaws has been impressive. The McMahan family has been such a big part of the Sprint Car scene and we look forward to hosting #PaulsLastCall on August 27th.”

Legends Night has become one of the more anticipated events of the season and this year also doubles as the championship finale at the Placerville bullring. The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks, BCRA Lightning Sprints and Vintage Hard Tops will all tackle the red clay at the spectacle. It is also the final tune-up prior to the “Nor*Cal Posse Shootout” double header on Labor Day weekend.

