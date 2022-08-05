RENWAY ENERGY PRESENTS KIDSRACE CNAF NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS IN AUGUST THIS WEEK AT OHSWEKEN

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 4, 2022) – The 25th season of Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway continues this Friday, August 5 when Renway Energy presents KidsRace Canadian National Autism Foundation Night and Christmas in August!

The Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will be in action on Friday, and fans are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to help support underprivileged children at Christmastime. Santa Claus will be on hand at the track to help collect donations. All fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy will receive a $5.00 discount on their admission fee.

Liam Martin took his second 360 Sprint Car win of the season last Friday, but Cory Turner is the new division championship leader by three points over his brother Ryan. Martin is currently third in the standings and still well within range of the two leaders, while Mitch Brown and Nick Sheridan hold the fourth and fifth spots.

The Crate Sprint Cars had the week off last Friday and return to Ohsweken with Lucas Smith leading the championship standings by 21 points over Eric Gledhill and 28 points over Jesse Costa. The fourth and fifth spots are currently occupied by Brett Stratford and Darren Dryden.

Dave Bailey and Ryan Beagle staged an entertaining duel for the Thunder Stock win last Friday; Beagle got the victory in that round, but Bailey leads Beagle by 37 points in the championship standings. Chris Hale and Trevor DeBoer have the third and fourth spots, while Kyle Wert and Mark Fawcett are tied for fifth.

The Mini Stocks return after a week off with Tyler Lafantaisie in command by 108 points over his nearest challenger in the championship standings. Positions two through eight in the standings are very close, however, with just 20 points separating second from eighth. Fabio Olivieri, Dusty DeBoer, Eric Yorke, and Nick Erskine currently hold the remaining top five positions.

Race time is 7:30PM on Friday, August 5. Adult grandstand admission is $20, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

New Electronic Pit Waiver

Please click this link to sign the Annual Pit Waiver if you plan on attending in the Pit Area in 2022: https://ohsspeed.speedwaiver.com/kinxf

Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube or Facebook.

#OHS2022 Season

The 25th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway features four regular racing divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Several special events also highlight the 2022 schedule including the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, and the dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

