Varin Wins ESS Feature at Fonda

FONDA, N.Y. (August 6, 2022) — Danny Varin won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature Saturday night at Fonda Speedway. Dylan Swiernik, Shawn Donath, Matt Tanner, and Paulie Colagiovanni rounded out the top five.

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints

Fonda Speedway

Fonda, New York

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Feature:

1. 01-Danny Varin

2. 7c-Dylan Swiernik

3. 53-Shawn Donath

4. 90-Matt Tanner

5. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni

6. 28f-Davie Franek

7. 28-Jordan Poirier

8. 9-Josh Pieniazek

9. 87-Jason Barney

10. 99f-Mike Kiser

11. 88c-Chad Miller

12. 98-Joe Trenca

13. 52-Scott Kreutter

14. 10-Jeff Cook

15. 10h-Kelly Hebing

16. 3a-Jeff Trombley

17. 33-Lacey Hanson

18. 11j-Chris Jones

19. 36-Logan Crisafulli

20. 23-Tyler Cartier

21. 91-Scott Holcomb

DNS: 69k-Floyd Billington

DNS: 69t-Travis Billington

DNS: 51-Jeremiah Munson