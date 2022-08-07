Varin Wins ESS Feature at Fonda

FONDA, N.Y. (August 6, 2022) — Danny Varin won the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints feature Saturday night at Fonda Speedway. Dylan Swiernik, Shawn Donath, Matt Tanner, and Paulie Colagiovanni rounded out the top five.
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Fonda Speedway
Fonda, New York
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Feature:
1. 01-Danny Varin
2. 7c-Dylan Swiernik
3. 53-Shawn Donath
4. 90-Matt Tanner
5. 10c-Paulie Colagiovanni
6. 28f-Davie Franek
7. 28-Jordan Poirier
8. 9-Josh Pieniazek
9. 87-Jason Barney
10. 99f-Mike Kiser
11. 88c-Chad Miller
12. 98-Joe Trenca
13. 52-Scott Kreutter
14. 10-Jeff Cook
15. 10h-Kelly Hebing
16. 3a-Jeff Trombley
17. 33-Lacey Hanson
18. 11j-Chris Jones
19. 36-Logan Crisafulli
20. 23-Tyler Cartier
21. 91-Scott Holcomb
DNS: 69k-Floyd Billington
DNS: 69t-Travis Billington
DNS: 51-Jeremiah Munson