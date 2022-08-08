Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night features $5 tickets at Placerville Speedway Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Throughout the years Placerville Speedway has been known for having some of the most loyal fans in Northern California Motorsports. As a special thank you to our dedicated fanbase, all grandstand tickets will be just $5 during Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday August 13th.

Divisions ready to thrill the crowd on Fan Appreciation Night include the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Cars, the Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models, the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

As always, Placerville Speedway will offer Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour and Live Music prior to the races until 6pm. Arrive with your appetite to enjoy some of the highest rated racetrack food in Nor-Cal at the Speedway Café.

As noted, grandstand tickets cost just $5 this Saturday night. Kids five and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/points-race-15 or at the gate on race day. Grandstand seating is general admission, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move.

“Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night is always an event we look forward to each season at Placerville Speedway,” said RMI President Scott Russell. “With grandstand tickets just $5 we encourage everyone to bring a friend and if they can, please introduce someone new to the races on Saturday. We’ve had an exciting year and are hoping to continue that this weekend. The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships have been long-time partners with not only the track, but it even goes back to 2001 when I first started running Sprint Cars. We can’t thank them enough for their continued support.”

The Thompson’s Winged Sprint Cars and Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks will both contest their penultimate point races of the season on Saturday. Auburn’s Andy Forsberg maintains a 24-point advantage over Roseville’s Jodie Robinson in the Sprint Car standings. Shane Hopkins, Bubba Decaires and Michael Ing continue to round out the top-five as the season winds down. On the Pure Stock side of things, it’s all about Oakley’s Nick Baldwin, who possesses a large 144-point lead over Michael Murphy.

Thompson’s Fan Appreciation Night marks the final point races of the year for the Mountain Democrat Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks. Diamond Springs competitor Dan Jinkerson has captured six of the seven Late Model events held this season and goes into Saturday leading Dan Brown Jr. by 38-markers. This Saturday’s show will fall under the sanction of the Xtreme Series. With the Mini Trucks “Security Tom” Thomas Jensen heads into championship night leading last years champ Mike Miller by just nine slim points.

The pit gate will open at noon on Saturday, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

