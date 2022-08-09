USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS RETURN TO SANTA MARIA

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 10, 2022… The USAC Western States Midgets will take center stage this Saturday, August 13th, at Santa Maria Raceway. Thanks to Wireless 101 and Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters, the ninth point race will pay $2,000-to-win and the action packed card will also feature IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods, Dwarf Cars, and WRA Vintage Cars. Located in Nipomo, California, the pit gates at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 1:00pm, front gates open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:30pm, and racing will begin at 6:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 805.710.4407.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Saturday’s event will be the 41st appearance of the “mighty midgets” at Santa Maria Raceway. Ron “Sleepy” Tripp won the Santa Maria debut on May 11, 1985 and leads all drivers with six wins. When the series last visited the 1/3-mile oval on August 10, 2019, Robert Dalby took the checkered flags on his way to the championship. J.R. Lawson set the 1-lap track record of 13.667 on August 26, 1995 and the series win list at Santa Maria is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Santa Maria, Michael Faccinto (Hanford, California) has an 84-point lead over the competition. Driving the Graunstadt Enterprises #14J T&T Trucking / Gary Silva Ranches Spike, Faccinto ran second to Brody Fuson at Petaluma on July 23rd. To date, the 2018 Champion has one two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 56 feature laps led to his credit. Currently tied with Josh Wise for fifteenth on the series win list with twelve victories, Michael will be looking for another victory at Santa Maria.

After scoring his second win of the year, Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) has climbed to second in the USAC Western Midget point standings. Racing Rusty Carlile’s #51 RacePa Motorsports/ W.E. Spike, Fuson has also posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 41 feature laps led in the campaign. Brody has four career series wins and will have his sights on adding Santa Maria to his resume.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) ranks third in the championship point chase. Piloting the Matt Streeter’s #14JR T&T Trucking / Gary Silva Ranches Spike, Worth finished twelfth at Petaluma after a tangle ended his night. At press time, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories and three top-10 finishes on the season. With two career wins, Worth will return to Dean Alexander’s #5K Walker Air Filtration / WFX Spike this Saturday and will be looking to claim his first win at “The West’s Best Short Track.”

After running third at Petaluma, Blake Bower (Brentwood, California) has climbed to fourth in the point standings. Racing Tony Boscacci’s #9 Orland Public Auto Auction / Mountain Cascade Incorporated Spike, Bower has one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award and six top-10 finishes on the year. The defending series champion will have his sights on earning his first triumph this Saturday night.

Travis Buckley (Auckland, New Zealand) sits fifth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #7NZ Buckley Systems / Esslinger Engineering Spike, Buckley ran fifth at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. At press time, the leading rookie contender has one heat race victory, one Rod End Supply Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 18 feature laps led on the year. Travis will have his sights on his first career win this Saturday at Santa Maria.

While Buckley leads the chase for rookie of the year honors, A.J. Bender (San Diego, California), Caden Sarale (Stockton, California), Thomas Esberg (Kelseyville, California), Anthony Esberg (Kelseyville, California), Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California), Jake Hodges (Camarillo, California), Dylan Bloomfield (Oakley, California), Ben Wiesz (Colfax, California), Colton Raudman (Redding, California), and Sage Bordenave (French Camp, California), are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Jake Andreotti, Michael Snider, Danika Jo Parker, C.J. Sarna, Randi Pankratz, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Racin Silva, “Showtime” Danny Sheridan, and more.

Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $28 and parking is $10. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaraceway.com or call 310.493.4900.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower.

2022 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 2-Michael Faccinto, 2-Blake Fuson, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Shane Golobic, 1-Mitchel Moles.

SANTA MARIA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: J.R. Lawson – 13.667 (08/26/95)

SANTA MARIA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 6-Sleepy Tripp, 3-Rusty Rasmussen, 2-Billy Boat, 2-Michael Faccinto, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Johnny Cofer, 1-Cory Elliott, 1-Robert Dalby, 1-Tommie Estes Jr., 1-Nic Faas, 1-Terry Farrar, 1-Robby Flock, 1-Damion Gardner, 1-Ronnie Gardner, 1-Frankie Guerrini, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Cory Kruseman, 1-Brad Kuhn, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Jeff Meyer, 1-Wally Pankratz, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Danny Stratton, 1-Cody Swanson, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Richard Vander Weerd, 1-Tommy White, 1-Josh Wise.

2022 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Michael Faccinto-550, 2. Brody Fuson-466, 3. Ben Worth-449, 4. Blake Bower-445, 5. Travis Buckley ®-442, 6. Jake Andreotti-387, 7. A.J. Bender ®-382, 8. Caden Sarale ®-303, 9. Michael Snider-292, 10. Austin Liggett-251, 11. Danika Jo Parker-247, 12. C.J. Sarna-244, 13. Thomas Esberg ®-243, 14. Anthony Esberg ®-236, 15. Randi Pankratz-208, 16. Shane Golobic-159, –. Braden Chiaramonte ®-159, 18. Jake Hodges-144, 19. Robby Josett-136, 20. Dylan Bloomfield ®-133, 21. Terry Nichols-132, 22. Chase Johnson-121, 23. Cade Lewis-116, –. Ryan Bernal-116, 25. Matt Mitchell-104, 26. Ben Wiesz ®-101, –. Colton Raudman ®-101, 28. Mitchel Moles-84, 29. Sage Bordenave ®-81, 30. Dave Stoltz-77, 31. Floyd Alvis-75, 32. Racin Silva ®-69, 33. Shannon McQueen-68, 34. Dawson Faria ®-65, 35. Beau Lemire ®-62, 36. Zach Telford ®-61, 37. Jake Morgan-60, 38. Troy Rutherford-57, 39. Dylan Ito-55, 40. Daniel Whitley ®-47, 41. Cody Williams-43, 42. Nick Velasquez ®-42, 43. Kyle Beilman-40, 44. Kevin Gray ®-35, 45. Greg Edenholm-26, 46. Steve Hix-25, –. Steve Paden-25, 48. Dakota Albright-24, –. Mike Leach Jr.-24, 50. Darin Snider-12.