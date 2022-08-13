Dylan Westbrook Wins the E-Main at the 61st Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 13, 2022) – Dylan Westbrook from Scotland, Ontario, Canada started off the final night of the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s. Westbrook took the lead from Bobby Mincer at the start and was never seriously challenged.

Mincer and Westbrook started on the front row for the 10-lap event. Mincer got sideways at the start and allowed Westbrook to take the lead. Greg Wilson and Bobby Mincer traded the second spot back and forth until Mincer took over the spot during lap two. By lap four Jake Bubak also drove past Wilson for third.

With five laps in, the caution flag appeared when T.J. Stutts broke a rear axle going into turn three and got into the wall. Stutts was unable to continue.

Chris Windom, who went from being one spot out of a locked in spot in the B-Main on his preliminary night, to having a flat tire during Friday’s “Hard Knox” program bump him to the E-Main started to put pressure on Jordan Goldesberry for the transfer spot. Windom was able to get by Goldesberry after the restart and take the final transfer spot.

Goldesberry caught a break thought when Derek Hagar had issues on the final lap while running in a transfer spot.

Up front it was all Westbrook taking the victory over Jake Bubak, Mincer, Wilson, Harli White, Windom, and Goldesberry moving on to the D-Main.

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 13, 2022

E-Main (10 Laps):

E Main (10 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]

2. 1X-Jake Bubak[5]

3. 15M-Bobby Mincer[1]

4. 97-Greg Wilson[4]

5. 11N-Harli White[6]

6. 19W-Chris Windom[12]

7. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[8]

8. 17C-Carson Short[9]

9. 9JR-Derek Hagar[3]

10. 6-Bill Rose[15]

11. 4W-Matt Wasmund[7]

12. 7W-Dustin Selvage[17]

13. 12-Tyler Drueke[10]

14. 2KK-Kevin Ingle[14]

15. 97G-Alan Gilbertson[16]

16. 11T-TJ Stutts[11]

17. 10-Skylar Prochaska[13]

(First seven finishers transferred to the D-Main)