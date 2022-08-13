Schuchart Slides by Scelzi to Win the Knoxville Nationals B-Main

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 13, 2022) – Logan Schuchart became the first driver in NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s history to win a preliminary night feature and the B-Main during the Saturday night finale Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway.

Schuchart took the lead from Giovanni Scelzi on lap 14 and managed lapped traffic for the victory.

Scelzi took the lead with Schuchart and Zeb Wise in tow. Justin Peck made a big move to fourth spot from sixth starting spot around Lynton Jeffrey. James McFadden followed Peck by Jeffrey as well to move into fifth.

Giovanni Scelzi and Wednesday night preliminary feature winner Logan Schuchart started on the front row for the 22-lap B-Main event. The initial start was short lived when Sawyer Phillips flipped in turn one to bring out the red flag. McFadden tripped on the cushion one lap later and allowed Jeffrey to get by, only for McFadden to come back on the bottom through turns three and four to take the fifth position back.

The caution flag appeared for Corey Day stopping with front end damage in turn two. Spencer Bayston also went to the work area with suspension damage.

After the restart Schuchart tried to build up momentum to challenge Scelzi for the lead, running side by side into turn one on lap four with Scelzi holding the spot. Behind the lead duo Peck moved to third spot while McFadden drove under Wise to take away the fourth position.

Scelzi and Schuchart pulled away from the rest of the field and by lap nine were approaching slower traffic. Schuchart started to close the gap at the halfway mark and was challenging Scelzi for the lead on lap 13 but could not get enough momentum off turn four to take the position. One lap later Schuchart was able to cross lanes with Scelzi off turn four to hit the bottom and take the lead.

From there Schuchart drove away for the victory and transferred into the Knnoxville Nationals A-Main along with Scelzi, Peck, and McFadden. Jeffrey, Tim kaeding, Cole Macedo, Wise, Kasey Kahne, and Brady Bacon rounded out the top 10.

61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Saturday, August 13, 2022

B-Main (22 Laps):

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

3. 13-Justin Peck[6]

4. 83-James McFadden[5]

5. 2K-Lynton Jeffrey[3]

6. 3TK-Tim Kaeding[10]

7. 14J-Cole Macedo[7]

8. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

9. 9-Kasey Kahne[9]

10. 21H-Brady Bacon[15]

11. 39M-Anthony Macri[11]

12. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[20]

13. 7-Justin Henderson[14]

14. 24-Terry McCarl[19]

15. 71-Cory Eliason[22]

16. 2KS-Ian Madsen[8]

17. 16-Brooke Tatnell[17]

18. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[23]

19. 5-Spencer Bayston[12]

20. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[21]

21. 55T-McKenna Haase[24]

22. 5C-Dylan Cisney[16]

23. 14-Corey Day[13]

24. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[18]

(First four finishers transferred to the A-Main)