T.J.’s Takeaways from Friday at the Knoxville Nationals: Redemption, Near Misses, and Another Showdown for the Title

Brian Brown used some late race heroics to secure the final transfer position. It took a two for one slide job during a late race restart with an assist from one of the wildest bicycles and saves I’ve seen from a winged sprint car on a half mile by Spencer Bayston for Brown to secure his spot in the A-Main.

Credit Brown and his team finding a way into Saturday’s A-Main when they haven’t shown the speed this week compared to other points in the season. Performances like Brown had on Thursday in the past may have sunk the entire week for him and his team, but it shows the maturity Brown has gained and was rewarded with an opportunity late in Friday’s feature that he was able to utilize.

Sheldon Haudenschild up until Friday had been a non-factor at the Kings Royal at Knoxville Nationals. After changing to an engine that powered Haudenschild to all but one of his feature victories this season, Haudenschild performance seemed more like what we anticipated from a driver with eight feature wins this year.

Kerry Madsen didn’t even bother running his preliminary night after a disastrous qualifying run on his preliminary night. Madsen did not let the performance phase him and drove a very patient race to minimize mistakes and secure the second position and lock his Toyota powered sprint car into the finale on Saturday.

There is something about the Friday night format that seems to suit Rico Abreu. While three feature victories during the “Hard Knox” programs over the years, Abreu’s performance on restarts was impressive all night. Abreu was able to motor away from the field after every stoppage with ease. If Saturday’s finale ends up with multiple caution flags, I could see Abreu making a run towards the front if he can do the same things in dirty as we witnessed in clean air tonight.