Allstar Performance Event List: August 19-21, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 19-21, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, August 19, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Harvey Osemiller Memorial
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Chateau Speedway Lansing, MN Mid-American Renegade Sprint Car Series
Charleston Speedway Charleston, Il POWRi National Midget League
Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC Carolina Sprint Tour
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Interstate Sprint Car Series ISCS Week of Speed
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN World of Outlaws Jackson Nationals
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jackson Nationals
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lexington 104 Speedway Lexington, TN United Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Mitchell Raceweay Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Midget Cars Chariots of Thunder
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Key Kick Off Race
Outlaw Speedway Busti, NY All Star Circuit of Champions
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
Rush County Fairgrounds LaCrosse, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Daffodil Cup
Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC WILROC Daffodil Cup
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, IL USAC Silver Crown Series

Saturday, August 20, 2022

81 Speedway Park City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
All American Speedway Jacksonville, NC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Western Midget Racing
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Harvey Osemiller Memorial
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Action Sprint Tour
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints
Carins Speedway Edmonton, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Season Championship
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Interstate Sprint Car Series ISCS Week of Speed
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Honor Speedway Pueblo, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL USAC Silver Crown Series
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / Mid-American Renegade Sprint Car Series Jackson Nationals
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN World of Outlaws Jackson Nationals
Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Laurens County Speedway Laurens, SC Carolina Sprint Tour
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Dick Gaines Memorial
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA American Racing Drivers Club Barry Skelly Memorial
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Barry Skelly Memorial
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Barry Skelly Memorial
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Midwest Supermodified Series
Macon Speedway Macon, IL POWRi National Midget League Camfield Memorial
Madera Speedway Madera, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Monadnock Speedway Winchester, NH 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
Natural Bridge Speedway Natrual Bridge, VA Virginia Sprint Series
Nevada Speedway Nevada, MO ASCS Warrior Region
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Midget Cars Chariots of Thunder
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Johnny Key Classic
Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds
Outlaw Speedway Perkinston, MS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Peoria Speedway Peoria, IL Sprint Invaders Association
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Young Guns
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Senior Sprints
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Soares Classic
Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series Open Wheel Madness III
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Open Wheel Madness III
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Open Wheel Madness III
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR United Sprint Car Series
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Thunder Mountain Speedway Center Lisle, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY All Star Circuit of Champions
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Daffodil Cup
Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC WILROC Daffodil Cup
Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Interstate Racing Association
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Action Track USA Knuztown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Interstate Racing Association Corn Fest
Bemidji Speedway Bemidji, MN Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Cornwall Motor Speedway Cornwall, ONT Action Sprint Tour
Knox Raceway Knox, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Knox Raceway Knox, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Missouri State Fair Speedway Sedalia, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
Nodak Speedway Minot, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Quincy Raceways Quincy, IL Sprint Invaders Association
the New Raceway Park Jefferson, SD Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY All Star Circuit of Champions

 

 