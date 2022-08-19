Allstar Performance Event List: August 19-21, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 19-21, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, August 19, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Cars Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Harvey Osemiller Memorial Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD ASCS Northern Plains Region Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Chateau Speedway Lansing, MN Mid-American Renegade Sprint Car Series Charleston Speedway Charleston, Il POWRi National Midget League Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC Carolina Sprint Tour Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Interstate Sprint Car Series ISCS Week of Speed I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN World of Outlaws Jackson Nationals Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jackson Nationals Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lexington 104 Speedway Lexington, TN United Sprint Car Series Lincoln Speedway Lincoln, IL MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Mitchell Raceweay Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Midget Cars Chariots of Thunder Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Key Kick Off Race Outlaw Speedway Busti, NY All Star Circuit of Champions Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Association Rush County Fairgrounds LaCrosse, KS United Rebel Sprint Series the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Season Championship West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Daffodil Cup Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC WILROC Daffodil Cup Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars World Wide Technology Raceway Madison, IL USAC Silver Crown Series

Saturday, August 20, 2022

81 Speedway Park City, KS United Rebel Sprint Series 34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars All American Speedway Jacksonville, NC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Western Midget Racing Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Sprint Cars of New England Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region Harvey Osemiller Memorial Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Brockville Ontario Speedway Brockville, ONT Action Sprint Tour Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Carins Speedway Edmonton, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Electric City Speedway Black Eagle, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints Season Championship Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Interstate Sprint Car Series ISCS Week of Speed Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Honor Speedway Pueblo, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, IL USAC Silver Crown Series Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / Mid-American Renegade Sprint Car Series Jackson Nationals Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN World of Outlaws Jackson Nationals Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars Laurens County Speedway Laurens, SC Carolina Sprint Tour Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Dick Gaines Memorial Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Champ Sprints Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA American Racing Drivers Club Barry Skelly Memorial Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Barry Skelly Memorial Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Barry Skelly Memorial Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Midwest Supermodified Series Macon Speedway Macon, IL POWRi National Midget League Camfield Memorial Madera Speedway Madera, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Monadnock Speedway Winchester, NH 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter Natural Bridge Speedway Natrual Bridge, VA Virginia Sprint Series Nevada Speedway Nevada, MO ASCS Warrior Region Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars Chariots of Thunder Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Midget Cars Chariots of Thunder Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Johnny Key Classic Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Outlaw Speedway Perkinston, MS Hurricane Area Super Sprints Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Peoria Speedway Peoria, IL Sprint Invaders Association Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Young Guns Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Senior Sprints Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour Soares Classic Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway Imperial, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series Open Wheel Madness III Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Open Wheel Madness III Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Open Wheel Madness III Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR United Sprint Car Series Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Shelby County Speedway Harlan, IA Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Sycamore Speedway Maple Park, IL Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Thunder Mountain Speedway Center Lisle, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY All Star Circuit of Champions Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Daffodil Cup Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC WILROC Daffodil Cup Willamette Speedway Lebanon, OR Winged Limited Sprints Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Interstate Racing Association Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, August 21, 2022