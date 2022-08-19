Allstar Performance Event List: August 19-21, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place August 19-21, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, August 19, 2022
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Aztec Speedway
|Aztec, NM
|POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Harvey Osemiller Memorial
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|ASCS Northern Plains Region
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Chateau Speedway
|Lansing, MN
|Mid-American Renegade Sprint Car Series
|Charleston Speedway
|Charleston, Il
|POWRi National Midget League
|Cherokee Speedway
|Gaffney, SC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Interstate Sprint Car Series
|ISCS Week of Speed
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jackson Nationals
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lexington 104 Speedway
|Lexington, TN
|United Sprint Car Series
|Lincoln Speedway
|Lincoln, IL
|MOWA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Mitchell Raceweay
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Midget Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Key Kick Off Race
|Outlaw Speedway
|Busti, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Association
|Rush County Fairgrounds
|LaCrosse, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Season Championship
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Westshore Motorsports Park
|Victoria, BC
|Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
|Daffodil Cup
|Westshore Motorsports Park
|Victoria, BC
|WILROC
|Daffodil Cup
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Madison, IL
|USAC Silver Crown Series
Saturday, August 20, 2022
|81 Speedway
|Park City, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|All American Speedway
|Jacksonville, NC
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Aztec Speedway
|Aztec, NM
|POWRi Desert Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Bear Ridge Speedway
|Bradford, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Harvey Osemiller Memorial
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Brockville Ontario Speedway
|Brockville, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Carins Speedway
|Edmonton, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Winged Sprint Car Series
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Electric City Speedway
|Black Eagle, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Season Championship
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Interstate Sprint Car Series
|ISCS Week of Speed
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Honor Speedway
|Pueblo, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|I-76 Speedway
|Fort Morgan, CO
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Illinois State Fairgrounds
|Springfield, IL
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series / Mid-American Renegade Sprint Car Series
|Jackson Nationals
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|World of Outlaws
|Jackson Nationals
|Kennedale Speedway Park
|Kennedale, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|Laurens County Speedway
|Laurens, SC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Dick Gaines Memorial
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Champ Sprints
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|American Racing Drivers Club
|Barry Skelly Memorial
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Barry Skelly Memorial
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Barry Skelly Memorial
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Midwest Supermodified Series
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|POWRi National Midget League
|Camfield Memorial
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Monadnock Speedway
|Winchester, NH
|350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
|Natural Bridge Speedway
|Natrual Bridge, VA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Nevada Speedway
|Nevada, MO
|ASCS Warrior Region
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Northline Speedway
|Darwin, NT
|Midget Cars
|Chariots of Thunder
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Johnny Key Classic
|Orland Raceway
|Orland, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Outlaw Speedway
|Perkinston, MS
|Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Peoria Speedway
|Peoria, IL
|Sprint Invaders Association
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|Young Guns
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour
|Soares Classic
|Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway
|Imperial, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Open Wheel Madness III
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Open Wheel Madness III
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Open Wheel Madness III
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|United Sprint Car Series
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Shelby County Speedway
|Harlan, IA
|Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sycamore Speedway
|Maple Park, IL
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Thunder Mountain Speedway
|Center Lisle, NY
|Capital Region Sprintcar Agency
|Utica-Rome Speedway
|Vernon, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Westshore Motorsports Park
|Victoria, BC
|Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
|Daffodil Cup
|Westshore Motorsports Park
|Victoria, BC
|WILROC
|Daffodil Cup
|Willamette Speedway
|Lebanon, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, August 21, 2022
|Action Track USA
|Knuztown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Interstate Racing Association
|Corn Fest
|Bemidji Speedway
|Bemidji, MN
|Northern Renegrade Sprint Car Series
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Cornwall Motor Speedway
|Cornwall, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour
|Knox Raceway
|Knox, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Knox Raceway
|Knox, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Missouri State Fair Speedway
|Sedalia, MO
|POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League
|Nodak Speedway
|Minot, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Quincy Raceways
|Quincy, IL
|Sprint Invaders Association
|the New Raceway Park
|Jefferson, SD
|Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints
|Weedsport Speedway
|Weedsport, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions