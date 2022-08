BANKS, Or. (August 18, 2022) — Jake Wheeler resumed his winning ways during the 2022 edition of the “ISCS Week of Speed” Thursday night at Sunset Speedway. After a runner up finish on Wednesday to Tanner Holmes, Wheeler won his third feature event in four races during the week long event.

The ISCS Week of Speed continues Thursday and Friday at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Washington.