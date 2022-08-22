All Star Gunn Memorial Twin 20s At Williams Grove Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host the Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s for the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars coming up this Friday, August 26 at 7:30 pm.

Honoring the former promoter, the exciting event will be a sprints only program with gates for the big show opening at 5:30 pm.

Presented by Union Quarries, the Jack Gunn Memorial twin 20-lap mains will each pay $4,000 to win with total purses for each feature worth over $20,000 each as part of the 2022 Hoosier Diamond Series.

Time trials will set the heat starting grids while the winner of the first 20-lap main event will draw for an inversion to start the second feature event.

Fast Tees Screenprinting of Thompsontown will pay $300 to set fast time over the field.

Both 20-lap feature events will carry full points toward the 2022 Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car Williams Grove Speedway track title while All Star points will be awarded for the first main event only.

Friday’s program will be the 45th time in Williams Grove history that twin 20s have been presented dating back to 1961 when Johnny Mackison Sr. and Dick Tobias scored wins.

The twins have only ever been swept three times, first by Bod Folkenroth in 1963 followed by Van May in 1983 and finally by Fred Rahmer in 1995.

The most recent twin 20s were run in 2019 when Aaron Reutzel and Lance Dewease took wins.

The event cemented Reutzel in the record books as the first-ever traveling All Star to claim a checkered flag at the oval.

The All Stars point leader, Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Indiana, will lead the travelers into the Gunn Memorial.

Courtney has five wins on the season over his closest pursuer in points, Justin Peck of Monrovia, Indiana who also holds five victories.

Other series winners this season expected to compete in the twins include Parker Price Miller, Cap Henry, Zeb Wise and Hunter Schuerenberg.

Local drivers that have beaten the band this season both at home and on the road should also be in the field including Danny Dietrich, Brent Marks and Anthony Macri.

That trio alone accounts for a total of nine series wins on the year including five for Macri.

Marks won the only other All Star show at Williams Grove this season when he scored the Tommy Classic back in April.

Event sponsor Union Quarries of Carlisle is one of the top stone, concrete and blacktop producing companies in the region.

Union Quarries has been providing materials to Adams County, York County, Perry County and throughout the area since 1961.

Learn more about the company by visiting www.unionquarries.com.

Adult general admission is set at $25 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.