Championship Finale Along with Kids Bike Night at SDS

By Troy Hennig

CHICO, Calif., Aug 20, 2022 — It’s time to go back racing at the famed Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA. After a seven-week hiatus, the exciting sights and sounds of dirt track auto racing returns with a magnificent show planned. DoubleTree by Hilton of Chico is presenting a stout four division night with an expected huge car count. The Speedway will also crown it’s Hobby Stock and B Modified champions at the conclusion of the night. Joining those two divisions are the winged 360 sprint cars and the BCRA Lighting Sprints. The night will also serve as Big Trophy Night amongst the Winged 360’s, Hobby Stocks, and B Mods.

The theme of the night will be focused on two wheels instead of four. The annual Kids Bike Night will take place. At the halfway point of the night, the kids will take center stage. Parents remember to bring your kids bike because they will race on the front stretch of the track for trophies and ribbons in their appropriate age groups. The track will also be giving away multiple bikes donated by generous sponsors.

SLC Promotions is offering a deal hard to resist for the local racing fans and families. Kids 11 and under will be admitted free accompanied by an adult. The price for the grandstands is just $10 for everyone 12 and older. Front gate is schedule to open at 5 PM. To purchase advance tickets head to https://www.eventsprout.com/event/back-to-school-kids-bike-night

The Shelby’s Pest Control Hobby Stock final race is coming down to the wire. Three drivers have a chance to be crowned track champion at the end of the night. Oroville’s Zach Lindgren holds a slim four-point edge over Capay’s Travis Moore and Cherokee’s Kyle Allen. All three driver’s have won a feature event this year. Three drivers are battling for the fourth spot. They include Scott Rogers, Maurice Merrill, and William Patterson. Only four-points separate those three drivers. This finale will be intense and not decided until the final lap is completed.

Sean Becker is in search of a record breaking eighth track championship. Currently, he is tied with Shane Scott for the most track titles in sprint car history at Silver Dollar Speedway. Becker leads Justin Sanders by 16-points. Young guns Joel Myers Jr. and Max Mittry are separated by only four points for the third spot. Veteran Shane Golobic currently rounds out the top five. SLC Promotions announced at the beginning of the year, the sprint car championship would be an accumulation of all sprint car races ran in 2022.

Phillip Shelby has a firm grip on the B mod point lead. Shelby has won all four of the races held this year at Chico. Shelby holds a 34-point edge over Keith Foux. Justin Funkhouser and Scott Savell are tied for third. Chico’s Tyler Rodgers rounds out the top five. Can Shelby sweep the season by winning the 20-lap main event? Will another driver step up and get the Big Trophy? These are few questions that will be answered this Friday.

The DoubleTree by Hilton of Chico is located at 685 Manzanita Court. Telephone number is (530) 345-2491. Racer’s rate can be accessed on silverdollarspeedway.com. Award winning DoubleTree by Hilton Chico! Where the stay matters! Come enjoy our open to the public Sycamore Tap and Table with a full-service bar. Come cool off and relax in their beautiful pool or schedule a banquet for your company or family gatherings. Whether it’s for personal or business the DoubleTree by Hilton Chico will make you feel like you’re at home.

TICKETS

Fans can buy tickets for this race by visiting www.silverdollarspeedway.com

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR SPEEDWAY

Silver Dollar Speedway is a high-banked, quarter-mile clay oval racetrack located on the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds at 2357 Fair St., Chico, California. Opened in 1962, the track hosts multiple high-profile events including the marquee Gold Cup Race of Champions, Silver Cup, David Tarter Memorial and the Fall Nationals.

silverdollarspeedway.com • facebook.com/sdspeedway • twitter.com/sdspeedway