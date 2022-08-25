TRENT CARTER LEADS USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS TO VENTURA

By Lance Jennings

AUGUST 24, 2022… After a break in the schedule, the championship chase for the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will resume this Saturday, August 27th, at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the fifth point race will also showcase the USAC Western States Midgets, VRA Dwarf Cars, WMR Midgets, and Kids Classes. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held twenty-one West Coast 360 events and thirteen different drivers have claimed victory. Former track champion, Troy Rutherford topped the May 21st main event and Daniel Whitley earned the Ventura victory on June 4th. Rutherford and former champions Tristan Guardino and Jake Swanson lead series with three wins at the seaside oval. During that last visit, Troy Rutherford established a new 1-lap track record of 11.941 and a complete Ventura winner’s list is at the end of the release.

Entering Saturday’s event at Ventura, Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) leads the championship point standings by 22 markers. Piloting the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, the three-time Santa Maria Sprint Car Champion ran fourth at Ventura on June 4th. At press time, Carter has one heat race victory and three top-10 finishes on the year. Trent will have his sights on earning the first USAC triumph of his career at Ventura.

Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) ranks second in the West Coast point chases. Driving the family owned #39 Safehouse Security / Van Dyne Engineering Triple X, Edwards charged from ninth to fifth in the June 4th Ventura main event. To date, the veteran driver has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. Kyle will be looking for the first series win of his career at Ventura Raceway.

Despite missing the last race at Ventura, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) sits third in the chase for the championship. At press time, the pilot of the #41 Physical Medical Consultant / Stensland Racing DRC has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, three top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led to his credit. Ricky is traveling from the Midwest and will be looking to gain valuable points win a win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

After finishing second to Daniel Whitley on June 4th, Troy Rutherford (Ojai, California) has climbed to fourth in the USAC West Coast points. Racing his #11 Ford powered Westco International / Shine Supply entry, the former VRA Champion has posted one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race win, three top-10 finishes, and 23 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently tied for seventh with Tristan Guardino, Peter Murphy, and Jace Vander Weerd with eight career triumphs, Rutherford will have his sights on another “home track” win.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, California) ranks fifth in the chase for the championship. Driving the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul finished fifteenth in the June 4th main event after an early exit. At press time, the young driver has posted one heat race victory and two top-10 finishes to his credit. Tanner won the June 11th Ventura USAC/CRA main event with his 360 engine and will have his sights on the first West Coast win of his career.

Currently ranked sixth in points, Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California), leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Brent Yarnal (Phoenix, Arizona), Tyler Hatzikian (Murrieta, California), and Camie Bell (Bakersfield, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Hannah Mayhew, Steve Hix, James Herrera, Cody Majors, Brody Fuson, Chase Johnson, Daniel Whitley, Rick Hendrix, Elexa Herrera, Charlie Butcher, Brody Roa, Jonas Reynolds, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing.com, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, ROW Signs and Graphics, Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

———————————————–

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-D.J. Johnson.

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR TRACK RECORD: Tristan Guardino – 11.958 (03/23/19)

VENTURA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes Non-Point Races) 3-Tristan Guardino, 3-Troy Rutherford, 3-Jake Swanson, 2-Ryan Bernal, 1-Brady Bacon, 1-A.J. Bender, 1-Tyler Courtney, 1-Geoff Ensign, 1-Johnathon Henry, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Ryan Timmons, 1-Daniel Whitley.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Daniel Whitley.

2022 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Trent Carter-265, 2. Kyle Edwards-243, 3. Ricky Lewis-233, 4. Troy Rutherford-232, 5. Tanner Boul-203, 6. Joey Bishop ®-201, 7. Hannah Mayhew-197, 8. Brent Yarnal ®-196, 9. Tyler Hatzikian ®-193, 10. Steve Hix-188, 11. Camie Bell ®-167, 12. James Herrera-164, 13. Travis Buckley-155, 14. Cody Majors-138, 15. Brody Fuson-136, 16. Jacob Tuttle-108, 17. Logan Calderwood ®-87, 18. Chase Johnson-82, 19. Daniel Whitley ®-81, 20. Rick Hendrix-78, 21. Elexa Herrera ®-77, 22. Jarrett Soares-76, 23. Matt Day-74, 24. Ryan Timmons-64, 25. Randy Nelson-63, 26. Christopher Muraoka-49, 27. Ben Worth ®-44, 28. Charlie Butcher-35, 29. Tuesday Calderwood ®-13.