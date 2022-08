MT PLEASANT, Mich. (August 26, 2022) — The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints event schedule for Friday at Mt. Pleasant Speedway was cancelled due to rain. Two days of persistent showers forced GLTS and Mt. Pleasant officials to call off the finale sprint car event at Mt. Pleasant for the 2022 season. The Great Lakes Traditional Sprints next event is scheduled for Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway in Owendale, Michigan.