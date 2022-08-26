INSTA-PANELS PRESENTS ART HILL MEMORIAL NIGHT AUGUST 26 AT OHSWEKEN

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 25, 2022) – The 25th season of Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway continues this Friday, August 26 when Insta-Panels presents Art Hill Memorial Night.

The HRW Automotive Mini Stocks and traveling teams from the Duel on the Dirt series will compete for $1,000-to-win in the 20th running of the Art Hill Memorial 42. The event also includes the Late Model Open, plus Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, and Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks.

The Art Hill Memorial 42 is run in honour of Art Hill, who suffered a fatal brain aneurysm while competing in his No. 42 machine at Ohsweken in 1999. Tyler Lafantaisie is the current HRW Automotive Mini Stock division points leader, and most recent winner of the 42-lap event last run in 2019. Other past winners of the race include include Jason Tolton, Nick Masi, Jake Bazuin, Mark Bazuin, Mike Taylor, Karl Sault, Abel Castelein, Trevor Goulding, Mitch Brown, Dave Bailey, Marc Hallett, Rick Emberson, Robbie Rounce, Lee Winger, Doug Erskine, and Jim Swing.

The Late Model Open is sure to attract an eclectic mix of Dirt Late Model teams from across Ontario; Kyle Sopaz won the 2019 edition of the event, while Rob Pietz and Charlie Sandercock have also scored Late Model Open wins. Sandercock was the winner in the Northeast Late Model Alliance event held at Ohsweken in July. Teams from Southern Ontario Motor Speedway and Brighton Speedway will make up the bulk of the field, which is expected to reach close to two dozen entries.

Cory Turner leads the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car standings heading into Friday’s event, with Liam Martin, Ryan Turner, Mitch Brown, and Nick Sheridan rounding out the top five. Dave Bailey has the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division points lead, followed by Ryan Beagle, Chris Hale, Trevor DeBoer, and Mark Fawcett.

Race time is 7:30PM on Friday, August 26. Adult grandstand admission is $20 on Friday, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

New Electronic Pit Waiver

Please click this link to sign the Annual Pit Waiver if you plan on attending in the Pit Area in 2022: https://ohsspeed.speedwaiver.com/kinxf

Ohsweken Speedway on GForceTV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube or Facebook.

#OHS2022 Season

The 25th season of weekly Friday Night Excitement at Ohsweken Speedway features four regular racing divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Several special events also highlight the 2022 schedule including the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, and the dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com for more information.

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights. Several major events highlight the annual schedule including the track’s signature event – the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.com

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV

Racing at Ohsweken Speedway is made possible with support from the following partners: Ackland Insurance, Arrow Express, Nitro 54 Variety, Auto Parts Centres, Bradshaw Brothers Fuels, Burger Barn, Case IH & O’Neil’s Farm Equipment, Core-Mark International, Corr/Pak Merchandising Inc., Creative Edge Signs & Graphics, EPIC Racewear, Gale’s Auto Aftermarket, Ohsweken Speedway Racesource, Halifax Thunderbirds, Hoosier Tire Canada, HRW Automotive, Insta-Insulation/Insta-Panels, Jibs Action Sports, Kool Kidz Ice & Water, Middleport Mechanical, Miska Trailer Factory, Pinty’s Delicious Foods, Renway Energy, Strickland’s GMC, Club 54 Racing, Oakwood Transport, and Safety-Kleen.