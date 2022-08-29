McMullen extends winning streak to three with Wilmot MSA triumph

Pedal Down Promotion

August 27, 2022 – Four-time Midwest Sprint Car Association champion Brandon McMullen continued his impressive late-season charge by notching his third straight main event victory in the 25-lap Akright Auto MSA A-main presented by Adonnis Waterproofing & Foundation Repair in the MSA’s return Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wis. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

With extra money on the line, including $1,000 to win courtesy of Anthony and Rachel Knierim of Adonnis Waterproofing and Foundation Repair of Caledonia, Wis., polesitter Will Gerrits of Waupun jumped into the lead on the drop of the green flag of the 25-lap MSA 360 Sprint Car headliner, as defending MSA champion Travis Arenz of Sheboygan, who started on the outside of the front row, ducked into second, followed by third starter Shane Wenninger of Kewaskum.

On lap 4, McMullen, who started eighth, worked the high groove of the third-mile clay oval to sweep past fourth starter Alex Pokorski of West Bend to assume fourth just before Tyler Davis of Franklin stalled in turn four to bring out the first of three caution flags.

Following the restart, Wenninger moved past Arenz as Gerrits bolted out to a full straightaway lead on lap 9 by holding tight to the low line. Two laps later, McMullen worked the cushion to pass Arenz for third on lap 11 before moving around Wenninger and into the runner-up spot on lap 12.

The second caution flag of the race appeared on lap 14 when Justin Erickson of Plymouth stalled at the edge of the infield in turn three. When the race resumed, Arenz ventured to the high line to edge past McMullen for second before the third and final caution flag was displayed on lap 16 for the slowing car of Blake Wondra of Fond du Lac.

McMullen dug deep to mount an impressive charge following the restart as he powered back around Arenz along the high line on lap 17 and bolted past Gerrits into the lead entering turn three on lap 18.

While McMullen flexed his muscle at the front of the field, Arenz ducked low to move past Gerrits into second on lap 23. McMullen cruised over the final two circuits to secure his third consecutive MSA main event victory of the 2022 season and his 37th career MSA A-main triumph.

“I remember in 2018 when I was driving for Bob Hood, I was leading a 410 race here and I let one get away in the closing laps,” McMullen said. “It feels good to come back to this track and get a win here tonight.”

Arenz placed second, Gerrits finished third, Alex Pokorski equaled his career-best MSA A-main finish with a fourth place showing and Tim Haddy of Waupun charged from the 15th starting spot to place fifth.

Tyler Davis won the 12-lap MSA B Main, while heat race victories went to Brandon McMullen, Katelyn Krebsbach of Cascade, Tony Wondra of Campbellsport and Alex Pokorski.

2011 MSA champion Ben Schmidt of Plymouth turned in the fastest qualifying time of the night with a lap of 13.777 seconds.

The 15th MSA 360 Sprint Car Series racing event of the 2022 campaign drew a field of 29 entrants to the Wilmot Raceway, which served as the home track of the Midwest Sprint Car Association during the 2004 season.

The MSA will return to action this Friday, Sept. 2 for the fifth annual Harry Neitzel Tribute race at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Beaver Dam, Wis., which will also include the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Cars and Modifieds.

Pit gates open at 3 p.m., spectator gates are set to open at 5 p.m. with warm ups at 6 p.m. and hot laps, qualifying and racing to follow with opening ceremonies slated for 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, MSA will compete during the 2022 Sheboygan County Fair as part of an all-Sprint Car program featuring the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association 410 Sprint Cars with on-track action slated to start at 5 p.m.

For more information on the 2022 Midwest Sprint Car Association season, visit www.msasprints.com or check out the Midwest Sprint Car Association Facebook page.

Midwest Sprint Car Association

Wilmot Raceway

Wilmot, Wis.

August 27, 2022

QUALIFYING

1, Ben Schmidt 13.777 2, Travis Arenz 13.902 3, Dennis Spitz 13.944 4, Alex Pokorski 14.068 5, Will Gerrits 14.111 6, Shane Wenninger 14.119 7, Nick Daywalt 14.124 8, Kurt Davis 14.152 9, Greg Olsen 14.157 10, Robbie Pribnow 14.256, 11, Katelyn Krebsbach 14.308 12, Justin Erickson 14.349 13, J.J. Pagel 14.369 14, Anthony Knierim 14.388, 15, Brandon McMullen 14.407, 16, Tyler Davis 14.408 17, Tony Wondra 14.459 18, Cole Possi 14.498 19, Bill Taylor 14.504 20, Tim Haddy 14.590 21, Lance Fassbender 14.637 22, Dan Wade 14.661 23, Chris Clayton 14.673 24, Justin Miller 14.706 25, Blake Wondra 14.903 26, Eric Wilke 15.132 27, Ralph Johnson 15.703 28, Tommy Colburn no time 29, Daniel Graumenz no time.

HEAT 1

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Lance Fassbender 3, Tim Haddy 4, Chris Clayton 5, Anthony Knierim 6, Justin Miller 7, Blake Wondra 8, Ralph Johnson.

HEAT 2

1, Katelyn Krebsbach 2, Shane Wenninger 3, Will Gerrits 4, Nick Daywalt 5, Tommy Colburn 6, Eric Wilke 7, Tyler Davis.

HEAT 3

1, Tony Wondra 2, Kurt Davis 3, Justin Erickson 4, Bill Taylor 5, Dan Wade 6, J.J. Pagel 7, Cole Possi.

HEAT 4

1, Alex Pokorski 2, Travis Arenz 3, Ben Schmidt 4, Robbie Pribnow 5, Greg Olsen 6, Dennis Spitz 7, Daniel Graumenz.

B MAIN

1, Tyler Davis 2, Greg Olsen 3, Justin Miller 4, Anthony Knierim 5, Blake Wondra 6, Cole Possi 7, Nick Daywalt 8, Ralph Johnson 9, Dennis Spitz 10, Daniel Graumenz 11, Eric Wilke 12, J.J. Pagel.

A MAIN

1, Brandon McMullen 2, Travis Arenz 3, Will Gerrits 4, Alex Pokorski 5, Tim Haddy 6, Ben Schmidt 7, Lance Fassbender 8, Shane Wenninger 9, Robbie Pribnow 10, Tony Wondra 11, Chris Clayton 12, Bill Taylor 13, Anthony Knierim 14, Cole Possi 15, Katelyn Krebsbach 16, Justin Miller 17, Dan Wade 18, Blake Wondra 19, Justin Erickson 20, Kurt Davis 21, Greg Olsen 22, Tyler Davis.