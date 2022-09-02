Michael Barnes Earns Pole Position for the Oswego Classic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (September 2, 2022) — After the track record was broken three different times Michael Barnes found himself atop the charts after qualifications for the 66th Budweiser International Classic Friday at Oswego Speedway. Barnes, from Mexico, New York, topped Otto Sitterly by 0.035 seconds to earn the top qualifying position. Sitterly and Tyler Thompson all broke the track record as well with Dave Shullick Jr. and Mike Bruce rounding out the top five.

“It was about perfect, I’m not gonna lie. Night and day difference even from when we were mock time trialing. The guys just nailed it,” said Barnes after his track record run. “The tires were perfect and we made the right call some adjustments we made. It felt as good as it probably looked.”

With limited starts at Oswego this year, Barnes is still focused on trying to win the International Classic for the first time.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Barnes. “I think we’ve got a good car. We definitely have to work on a race setup because we haven’t gotten to race much this year, but I think we’ll be good. We will work on some things on Sunday morning. We have the best starting spot, now we just try to stay up front all day and see what happens at the end.”

Brian Sobus from Fulton earned top qualifier honors for the winged 350 supermodified field with a lap of 16.651, topping second fastest driver Josh Sokolic by 0.158 seconds.

2022 Small Block Supermodified track champion Dan Kapuscinski from Fulton was fastest in small block supermodified qualifying.

Maine events for all three supermodified divisions will take place Sunday afternoon at Oswego Speedway with

66th Budweiser International Classic

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, New York

Friday, September 2, 2022

Supermodifieds

Qualifying:

1. 68-Michael Barnes, 15.394[2]

2. 7-Otto Sitterly, 15.429[23]

3. 98T-Tyler Thompson, 15.532[26]

4. 95-Dave Shullick Jr, 15.602[21]

5. 22-Mike Bruce, 15.637[4]

6. O5-Jeff Abold, 15.693[1]

7. 52-Dave Danzer, 15.817[7]

8. O2-Brandon Bellinger, 15.828[3]

9. 37-Ryan Locke, 15.879[10]

10. 22M-Mike McVetta, 15.885[12]

11. 54-Camden Proud, 15.936[17]

12. 47-Tyler Shullick, 15.989[22]

13. OO-Joe Gosek, 15.999[8]

14. O1-Dan Connors Jr, 16.042[5]

15. 94-Logan Rayvals, 16.080[18]

16. 75-Brian Osetek, 16.108[14]

17. 0-Tim Snyder, 16.292[25]

18. 90-Jack Patrick, 16.300[15]

19. 83-Lou LeVea Jr, 16.314[9]

20. 99-Jerry Curran, 16.329[6]

21. 44-Ben Seitz, 16.361[20]

22. 14-Joey Payne, 16.584[16]

23. 70-Dave McKnight Jr, 16.890[11]

24. 39-Alison Sload, 17.063[24]

Winged 350 Supermodifieds

Qualifying

1. 45-Brian Sobus, 16.651[11]

2. 26-Josh Sokolic, 16.809[12]

3. 50-Dave Cliff, 16.844[6]

4. 21-Ryan Battle, 16.906[3]

5. 20-Kyle Perry, 16.928[10]

6. 88-Chase Locke, 16.961[9]

7. 4-Rob Wirth, 16.977[16]

8. 39-Eddie Witkum Jr, 16.986[17]

9. 79-Talon Hawksby, 17.068[7]

10. 97-Vern LaFave, 17.095[8]

11. 14-Jeffrey Battle, 17.109[2]

12. 31-Nick Barzee, 17.122[1]

13. 22-Mike Bruce, 17.150[4]

14. 47-Jim Storace, 17.355[14]

15. 23-Jason Spaulding, 17.479[13]

16. 75-Matt Caprara, 17.511[5]

17. 99-Jon Tesoriero, 18.310[15]

Small Block Suppermodifieds

Qualifying

1. 23-Dan Kapuscinski, 18.552[8]

2. 74-Mike Bond, 18.639[1]

3. 73-Noah Ratcliff, 18.741[14]

4. 90-Greg O’Connor, 18.746[11]

5. O4-Rob Wirth, 18.768[21]

6. 24-Tony DeStevens, 18.809[4]

7. 77-Cameron Rowe, 18.868[16]

8. 61-Tyler Shullick, 18.879[18]

9. 18-Andrew Schartner, 19.025[17]

10. 35G-Dave Cliff Jr, 19.078[3]

11. 86-Bryan Haynes, 19.233[6]

12. OO-Jude Parker, 19.269[12]

13. 22-Ryan Gunther, 19.419[22]

14. 9-Griffin Miller, 19.423[10]

15. 88-Brad Haynes, 19.442[5]

16. 72-Drew Pascuzzi, 19.447[13]

17. 35-Anthony Larkin, 19.633[9]

18. 2-Jordan Sullivan, 19.797[20]

19. 66-Darrick Hilton, 20.057[7]

20. 27-Jonathan Carson, 20.157[2]

21. O1-Greg Richardson, 20.447[15]

22. 62-DJ Shuman, 21.903[19]

23. 58-Kevin Batelle, 22.542[23]