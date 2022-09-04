Brenham Crouch Wins Lake Ozark Speedway with POWRi Midgets

From POWRi

ELDON, Mo (September 3, 2022) — Brenham Crouch would seal the deal at Lake Ozark Speedway’s Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals on Night One to capture his second career victory with the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues to kick off a weekend holiday celebration of speed.

Early Lake Ozark Speedway competition with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League would see Gavan Boschele start the fastest with a 14.030-second group qualifying lap with Brenham Crouch and Brent Crews each earning heat racing wins as Taylor Reimer would snag the night’s high-point award.

Setting the field of competitors would find pole-starter Taylor Reimer battling front-row counterpart Brenham Crouch into the first pair of corners on the opening lap with Reimer gaining the early racing advantage on the opening laps.

Grabbing the front of the field around lap ten, Brenham Crouch would not be denied in the caution-free twenty-five lap event with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League to earn the feature victory. “This team gave me a real hot-rod tonight, I knew I just had to do my part and hold the front” stated a celebratory Crouch in the Eldon Missouri Winner’s Ceremony.

Staying close in the entire feature, Chance Crum would secure a solid showing of runner-up with Gavan Boschele completing the feature’s final podium placement. Tenth-starting Cannon McIntosh would hard-charge his way to finish fourth as Bryant Wiedeman rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers at Lake Ozark Speedway in Night One of the Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals.

Fall Sprint Car and Midget Nationals

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Brenham Crouch[2]

2. 5-Gavan Boschele[4]

3. 26-Chance Crum[6]

4. 57-Maria Cofer[8]

5. 40-Chase McDermand[5]

6. 00-Talin Turner[7]

7. 7D-Michelle Decker[3]

8. 16C-Devin Camfield[9]

9. 44-Branigan Roark[1].

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 97K-Brent Crews[1]

2. 08W-Bryant Wiedeman[2]

3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[7]

4. 7-Shannon McQueen[3]

5. 08-Cannon McIntosh[5]

6. 71K-Daison Pursley[6]

7. 71E-Mariah Ede[8]

8. 28-Emilio Hoover[4].

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 97-Brenham Crouch[2]

2. 26-Chance Crum[4]

3. 5-Gavan Boschele[3]

4. 08-Cannon McIntosh[10]

5. 08W-Bryant Wiedeman[7]

6. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]

7. 40-Chase McDermand[9]

8. 97K-Brent Crews[5]

9. 71K-Daison Pursley[12]

10. 57-Maria Cofer[6]

11. 00-Talin Turner[11]

12. 7-Shannon McQueen[8]

13. 7D-Michelle Decker[15]

14. 28-Emilio Hoover[16]

15. 71E-Mariah Ede[13]

16. 16C-Devin Camfield[14]

17. 44-Branigan Roark[17].