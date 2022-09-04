Drueke Wins Second RaceSaver Nationals Prelminary Feature at Eagle Raceway

EAGLE, Neb. (September 3, 2022) — Defending IMCA RaceSaver Nationals champion Tyler Drueke returned to Eagle Raceway Friday night winning the preliminary feature event. After spending an entire season racing in the winged 410 sprint car class at Knoxville Raceway, Drueke returned to his home track to lock himself into the Sunday finale of the RaceSaver Nationals.

Adam Gullion, Ethan Barrow, Justin Clark, Mitchell Moore, Landon Thompson, Trevor Serbus, Clint Benson and Josh Riggins also locked into Sunday’s finale based on finishing in the top seven in Saturday’s preliminary feature.

Sunday features the finale of the 10th IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals and it’s famous 27 car, three wide start for the A-Main. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with an hour long driver autograph session, hot laps start at 5:30, and racing begins at 6:30.

10th IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Nationals

Eagle Raceway

Eagle, Nebraska

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Feature:

1. 12-Tyler Drueke

2. 91-Adam Gullion

3. 14S-Ethan Barrow

4. 78-Justin Clark

5. 57-Mitchell Moore

6. 7T-Landon Thompson

7. 14J-Josh Riggins

8. 10-Trevor Serbus

9. 100-Clint Benson

10. 76-Jay Russell

11. 7m-Kevin Ramey

12. 2J-Zach Blurton

13. 9H-Robert Herrera

14. 20C-Luke Cranston

15. 03-Shayle Bade

16. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher

17. 33$-Shane Obanion

18. 1B-Brandon Horton

19. 0-Chase Weiler

20. 88J-Jeremy Huish