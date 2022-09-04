Kameron Key Perfect in Lake Ozark Speedway POWRi 410 Outlaw Weekend Debut

From POWRi

ELDON, Mo. (September 2, 2022) — Kameron Key would use perfection on the night in the Lucas Oil POWRi 410 Wing Outlaw Sprint League feature event for Night One of Lake Ozark Speedway’s Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals to notch their first career series feature victory.

Cruising onto the track with twenty-six entries, Kameron Key would clock quick qualifying time with a 12.170-second lap time as heat racing action would witness Kameron Key, Kyle Bellm, and Roger Crockett each earn an early competitional victory.

Going into the initial green flag start would find high point qualifier and pole-sitter Kameron Key battle outside front-row companion Ayrton Gennetten into the first pair of corners as Kameron Key would gain the early racing advantage.

Withstanding the onslaught from the field on a late-race restart, Kameron Key would solidify victory in the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League by holding the lead all laps remaining as second-starter Ayrton Gennetten crossed the finish line in a hard-fought runner-up placement.

Running smooth and gaining ground late would find see point-leader Roger Crockett place third with Derek Hagar finishing fourth in a battle as Kyle Bellm rounded out the top-five finishers for the Lucas Oil POWRi 410-Wing Outlaw Sprint League in Night One of the Lake Ozark Speedway Fall Sprint and Midget Nationals.

Fall Sprint Car and Midget Nationals

POWRI Winged 410 Sprint Car Series

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Saturday, September 3, 2022

Qualifying

1. 21-Kameron Key, 12.170[13]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.402[14]

3. 31-Joe B Miller, 12.473[4]

4. 23B-Brian Bell, 12.591[1]

5. 7B-Ben Brown, 12.616[12]

6. 1T-Trevin Littleton, 12.707[17]

7. 91-Riley Kreisel, 12.712[10]

8. 21R-Gunner Ramey, 12.722[22]

9. 11-Roger Crockett, 12.796[6]

10. 17-Kyle Jones, 12.807[16]

11. 50K-Kyle Bellm, 12.809[25]

12. 24-Garet Williamson, 12.839[9]

13. 74-Xavier Doney, 12.890[2]

14. 6M-Blake Mallory, 12.900[23]

15. 1-Brenham Crouch, 13.077[18]

16. 1J-Danny Jennings, 13.085[24]

17. 3A-Aaron Rixmann, 13.136[11]

18. 1JR-Steven Russell, 13.197[5]

19. 84-Brandon Hanks, 13.216[21]

20. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 13.399[3]

21. 5-Kory Bales, 13.516[8]

22. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 13.600[20]

23. 00-Broc Elliott, 13.608[19]

24. 3P-Russell Potter, 13.986[7]

25. 88-Brad Cookson, 18.389[26].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Kameron Key[4]

2. 17-Kyle Jones[1]

3. 91-Riley Kreisel[2]

4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[8]

5. 23B-Brian Bell[3]

6. 74-Xavier Doney[5]

7. 84-Brandon Hanks[7]

8. 1J-Danny Jennings[6]

9. 88-Brad Cookson[9].

Auto Meter Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 50K-Kyle Bellm[1]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

3. 21R-Gunner Ramey[2]

4. 7B-Ben Brown[3]

5. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]

6. 6M-Blake Mallory[5]

7. 00-Broc Elliott[8]

8. 7C-Jason Keith[9]

9. 3A-Aaron Rixmann[6].

Shure Built Suspensions Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Roger Crockett[2]

2. 31-Joe B Miller[4]

3. 24-Garet Williamson[1]

4. 1T-Trevin Littleton[3]

5. 1-Brenham Crouch[5]

6. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]

7. 5-Kory Bales[7]

8. 3P-Russell Potter[8].

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 21-Kameron Key[1]

2. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]

3. 11-Roger Crockett[12]

4. 9JR-Derek Hagar[11]

5. 50K-Kyle Bellm[6]

6. 24-Garet Williamson[13]

7. 7B-Ben Brown[4]

8. 21R-Gunner Ramey[9]

9. 91-Riley Kreisel[5]

10. 84-Brandon Hanks[20]

11. 1-Brenham Crouch[15]

12. 23B-Brian Bell[8]

13. 1JR-Steven Russell[18]

14. 1T-Trevin Littleton[7]

15. 00-Broc Elliott[19]

16. 5-Kory Bales[21]

17. 74-Xavier Doney[16]

18. 17B-Ryan Bickett[14]

19. 6M-Blake Mallory[17]

20. 31-Joe B Miller[3]

21. 17-Kyle Jones[10]

22. 3A-Aaron Rixmann[23]

23. 3P-Russell Potter[22]

24. 7C-Jason Keith[24].